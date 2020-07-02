All apartments in Chula Vista
77 Center St

77 Center Street · No Longer Available
Location

77 Center Street, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Hilltop

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
HOLIDAY SPECIAL! $250 Off First Months Rent - Remodeled Three Bed Home In Quiet Neighborhood/ Hilltop Chula Vista - Charming upgraded three bedroom home in the beautiful quiet neighborhood of Hilltop Chula Vista. Property offers a spacious floor plan, large kitchen, new paint and carpet throughout, double pane windows, new blinds, remodeled bathrooms with custom features. Close to shopping, schools and freeway 805. Enjoy the cool breezes on your patio in the large back yard with fruit trees. Clean and ready for move in. NO PETS.

This House Features:

- 2 Car Garage
- 3 Bed
- 2.5 Bath
- New Carpet
- Fresh Paint Inside and Out- Super Clean Interior
- New Carpet Throughout
- Large enclosed yard with tall fence
- New blinds/Double Payne Windows
- Washer & Dryer Included

Lease Term: 1 Year
All Utilities Paid for By Tenant: Water, Sewer, Power, Phone and Cable
No Smoking allowed in this property

To find out more about this home please email or call:
Advent Property Management
Agent: Bianca Caliguri ( CA DRE Lic #01471509)
http://adventmgmt.com
Phone: 619-840-0282 Email: biancaccaliguri@gmail.com

(RLNE5273498)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 Center St have any available units?
77 Center St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 77 Center St have?
Some of 77 Center St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 77 Center St currently offering any rent specials?
77 Center St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 Center St pet-friendly?
No, 77 Center St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 77 Center St offer parking?
Yes, 77 Center St offers parking.
Does 77 Center St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 77 Center St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 Center St have a pool?
No, 77 Center St does not have a pool.
Does 77 Center St have accessible units?
No, 77 Center St does not have accessible units.
Does 77 Center St have units with dishwashers?
No, 77 Center St does not have units with dishwashers.

