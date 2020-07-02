77 Center St

Amenities

HOLIDAY SPECIAL! $250 Off First Months Rent - Remodeled Three Bed Home In Quiet Neighborhood/ Hilltop Chula Vista - Charming upgraded three bedroom home in the beautiful quiet neighborhood of Hilltop Chula Vista. Property offers a spacious floor plan, large kitchen, new paint and carpet throughout, double pane windows, new blinds, remodeled bathrooms with custom features. Close to shopping, schools and freeway 805. Enjoy the cool breezes on your patio in the large back yard with fruit trees. Clean and ready for move in. NO PETS.



This House Features:



- 2 Car Garage

- 3 Bed

- 2.5 Bath

- New Carpet

- Fresh Paint Inside and Out- Super Clean Interior

- Large enclosed yard with tall fence

- New blinds/Double Payne Windows

- Washer & Dryer Included



Lease Term: 1 Year

All Utilities Paid for By Tenant: Water, Sewer, Power, Phone and Cable

No Smoking allowed in this property



To find out more about this home please email or call:

Advent Property Management

Agent: Bianca Caliguri ( CA DRE Lic #01471509)

http://adventmgmt.com

Phone: 619-840-0282 Email: biancaccaliguri@gmail.com



(RLNE5273498)