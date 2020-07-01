752 Shoreline Rd

Amenities
Description
***MOVE IN SPECIAL!!*** Completely upgraded large townhome with solar!! ***MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $1000 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT!!*** Newly built three Story, 4 Bed / 3.5 Bath, 1900 Sq Ft townhouse! This home has wood look flooring and carpet throughout, a two car garage and one bedroom with attached bathroom on the first level and three bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the third floor. The beautiful open kitchen features Quartz countertops, Stainless steel kitchen appliances, Solar Panels, central A/C and heating, and NEST smart thermostat. Master bedroom has large walk in closet and ensuite with dual vanity and dual shower heads. Full size washer and dryer in unit. Community has BBQ grills and swimming pool. No utilities included. No pets please.
$ 3,295 Per Month
Property Size: 1900
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3.5
Deposit: $3200
No Dogs Allowed
No Cats Allowed
Air Conditioning
Pool