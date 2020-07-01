All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

752 Shoreline Rd

752 Shoreline Rd · No Longer Available
Location

752 Shoreline Rd, Chula Vista, CA 91910
North Chula Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Description

***MOVE IN SPECIAL!!*** Completely upgraded large townhome with solar!! ***MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $1000 OFF ONE MONTHS RENT!!*** Newly built three Story, 4 Bed / 3.5 Bath, 1900 Sq Ft townhouse! This home has wood look flooring and carpet throughout, a two car garage and one bedroom with attached bathroom on the first level and three bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the third floor. The beautiful open kitchen features Quartz countertops, Stainless steel kitchen appliances, Solar Panels, central A/C and heating, and NEST smart thermostat. Master bedroom has large walk in closet and ensuite with dual vanity and dual shower heads. Full size washer and dryer in unit. Community has BBQ grills and swimming pool. No utilities included. No pets please.
$ 3,295 Per Month

Property Size: 1900

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3.5

Deposit: $3200
Amenities

No Dogs Allowed
No Cats Allowed
Air Conditioning
Pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 752 Shoreline Rd have any available units?
752 Shoreline Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 752 Shoreline Rd have?
Some of 752 Shoreline Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 752 Shoreline Rd currently offering any rent specials?
752 Shoreline Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 Shoreline Rd pet-friendly?
No, 752 Shoreline Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 752 Shoreline Rd offer parking?
Yes, 752 Shoreline Rd offers parking.
Does 752 Shoreline Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 752 Shoreline Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 Shoreline Rd have a pool?
Yes, 752 Shoreline Rd has a pool.
Does 752 Shoreline Rd have accessible units?
No, 752 Shoreline Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 752 Shoreline Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 752 Shoreline Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

