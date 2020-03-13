All apartments in Chula Vista
748 Eastshore Terrace #114

748 Eastshore Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

748 Eastshore Terrace, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Eastlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GREAT CHULA VISTA 2 BEDROOM CONDO BY THE LAKE! - This 2 bedroom unit, located in the popular Eastlake neighborhood of Chula Vista is gorgeous! The floor plan features 2 master suites, each with their own en suite bathroom, a spacious living room and kitchen and a private balcony/patio for enjoying cool San Diego evenings. Convenient parking with a 1 car detached garage and one assigned parking space. Enjoy access to some of San Diego County's top-rated schools. Shopping, dining, entertainment and fun just blocks away. Take a walk around the lake, or visit the community clubhouse just blocks away. Forced air heating and air conditioning. Property comes with refrigerator and full-sized stacked washer and dryer. Water and trash included! Easy commuting on the 125 freeway and just a short drive to 32nd Street Naval Base. Small pets considered (under 20 lbs). Call us today 619-746-6547.

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE4897058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

