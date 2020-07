Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

GREAT LOCATION! LOVELY LOFT-STYLE 1 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH TOWNHOME IN THE MUCH SOUGHT AFTER VILLA MARTINIQUE COMMUNITY. THIS CORNER UNIT HOME IS SITUATED IN A VERY PRIVATE AREA OF THE COMMUNITY. IT'S VERY LIGHT AND BRIGHT AND FEATURES AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN, HIGH CEILINGS, UPGRADED KITCHEN AND BATHROOM COUNTERTOPS, STACKABLE WASHER AND DRYER, PRIVATE PATIO WITH OUTDOOR STORAGE, MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS, A DETACHED ONE CAR GARAGE AND IS WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE FROM THE LAKE.