Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

716 Duoro Dr

716 Duoro Drive
Location

716 Duoro Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Rancho - Del Rey

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
3 BR / 2 BA 1197 SQFT Rancho Del Rey/ Chula Vista Home - Beautiful single story home in the community of Rancho Del Rey. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and floors. The property also has a private backyard and a two car garage. Walk to Discovery Elementary and area parks, with the 805 freeway and shopping a short drive away. Great location. Ready for immediate move-in.

Terms:

1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: All utilities

No Pets

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

Sorry we do not accept section 8

$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4314511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 Duoro Dr have any available units?
716 Duoro Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
Is 716 Duoro Dr currently offering any rent specials?
716 Duoro Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Duoro Dr pet-friendly?
No, 716 Duoro Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 716 Duoro Dr offer parking?
Yes, 716 Duoro Dr offers parking.
Does 716 Duoro Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 Duoro Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Duoro Dr have a pool?
No, 716 Duoro Dr does not have a pool.
Does 716 Duoro Dr have accessible units?
No, 716 Duoro Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Duoro Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 Duoro Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 716 Duoro Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 716 Duoro Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
