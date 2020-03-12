716 Duoro Dr

Amenities
3 BR / 2 BA 1197 SQFT Rancho Del Rey/ Chula Vista Home - Beautiful single story home in the community of Rancho Del Rey. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances and floors. The property also has a private backyard and a two car garage. Walk to Discovery Elementary and area parks, with the 805 freeway and shopping a short drive away. Great location. Ready for immediate move-in.
Terms:
1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: All utilities
No Pets
Sorry we do not accept section 8
$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant
