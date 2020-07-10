713 Brookstone Rd #104

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill

3 BR/ 2.5 BA 1166 SQFT Eastlake/ Chula Vista Condo - Beautiful and rarely available 3 bedroom unit in Eastlake. This spacious unit has been upgraded throughout. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry, lighting, Quartz Countertops and wood floors. This open floor plan has plenty of light and upgraded vanities in the bathrooms. The living area features dual USB chargers in the outlets and the area opens up to a private patio area. The unit comes equipped with 1 Assigned Carport Space with storage and one Permitted Space. The property is located close to local parks, stores, and schools. The property also is conveniently located near 125 Toll Road access.



Terms:



Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability

Tenant pays: Electricity, Gas, Trash



Owner Pays: Water



Pets Allowed Conditional



