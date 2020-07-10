All apartments in Chula Vista
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
713 Brookstone Rd #104
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

713 Brookstone Rd #104

713 Brookstone Road · No Longer Available
Location

713 Brookstone Road, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Eastlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
3 BR/ 2.5 BA 1166 SQFT Eastlake/ Chula Vista Condo - Beautiful and rarely available 3 bedroom unit in Eastlake. This spacious unit has been upgraded throughout. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry, lighting, Quartz Countertops and wood floors. This open floor plan has plenty of light and upgraded vanities in the bathrooms. The living area features dual USB chargers in the outlets and the area opens up to a private patio area. The unit comes equipped with 1 Assigned Carport Space with storage and one Permitted Space. The property is located close to local parks, stores, and schools. The property also is conveniently located near 125 Toll Road access.

Terms:

Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: Electricity, Gas, Trash

Owner Pays: Water

Pets Allowed Conditional

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

For all our available rentals or to submit an application, please visit:

http://www.hometeampm.com/properties/residential/

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE4501783)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 Brookstone Rd #104 have any available units?
713 Brookstone Rd #104 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 713 Brookstone Rd #104 have?
Some of 713 Brookstone Rd #104's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 Brookstone Rd #104 currently offering any rent specials?
713 Brookstone Rd #104 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 Brookstone Rd #104 pet-friendly?
Yes, 713 Brookstone Rd #104 is pet friendly.
Does 713 Brookstone Rd #104 offer parking?
Yes, 713 Brookstone Rd #104 offers parking.
Does 713 Brookstone Rd #104 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 Brookstone Rd #104 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 Brookstone Rd #104 have a pool?
Yes, 713 Brookstone Rd #104 has a pool.
Does 713 Brookstone Rd #104 have accessible units?
No, 713 Brookstone Rd #104 does not have accessible units.
Does 713 Brookstone Rd #104 have units with dishwashers?
No, 713 Brookstone Rd #104 does not have units with dishwashers.

