Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

684 San Jacinto Pl Available 08/01/19 ROLLING HILLS RANCH CHULA VISTA 3 BEDROOM HOME HAS IT ALL! - This lovely 3 bedroom is located on a cul de sac in the very popular Rolling Hills Ranch neighborhood of east Chula Vista. Completely remodeled with all high-end finished including laminate flooring throughout the living areas as well as new tile in the bathrooms and kitchen. Updated cabinetry in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. High ceilings create an open and bright feel. Convenient laundry room located upstairs. Attached 2 car garage. Stamped concrete in the backyard patio area is perfect for entertaining. Washer, dryer and fridge included. Stay cool this summer with air conditioning. Small pets (under 25 lbs) considered. Call us today for a showing appointment. Call us today for a showing appointment at 619-746-6547 x105.



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



