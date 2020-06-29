All apartments in Chula Vista
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
684 San Jacinto Pl
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

684 San Jacinto Pl

684 San Jacinto Place · No Longer Available
Location

684 San Jacinto Place, Chula Vista, CA 91914
Rolling Hills Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
684 San Jacinto Pl Available 08/01/19 ROLLING HILLS RANCH CHULA VISTA 3 BEDROOM HOME HAS IT ALL! - This lovely 3 bedroom is located on a cul de sac in the very popular Rolling Hills Ranch neighborhood of east Chula Vista. Completely remodeled with all high-end finished including laminate flooring throughout the living areas as well as new tile in the bathrooms and kitchen. Updated cabinetry in the kitchen with stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. High ceilings create an open and bright feel. Convenient laundry room located upstairs. Attached 2 car garage. Stamped concrete in the backyard patio area is perfect for entertaining. Washer, dryer and fridge included. Stay cool this summer with air conditioning. Small pets (under 25 lbs) considered. Call us today for a showing appointment. Call us today for a showing appointment at 619-746-6547 x105.

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE5028899)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 684 San Jacinto Pl have any available units?
684 San Jacinto Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 684 San Jacinto Pl have?
Some of 684 San Jacinto Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 684 San Jacinto Pl currently offering any rent specials?
684 San Jacinto Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 684 San Jacinto Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 684 San Jacinto Pl is pet friendly.
Does 684 San Jacinto Pl offer parking?
Yes, 684 San Jacinto Pl offers parking.
Does 684 San Jacinto Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 684 San Jacinto Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 684 San Jacinto Pl have a pool?
No, 684 San Jacinto Pl does not have a pool.
Does 684 San Jacinto Pl have accessible units?
No, 684 San Jacinto Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 684 San Jacinto Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 684 San Jacinto Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
