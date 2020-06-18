All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:34 AM

533 Hibiscus Court

533 Hibiscus Court · (619) 739-0319
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

533 Hibiscus Court, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Greg Rogers

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 533 Hibiscus Court · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large 4+ bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Chula Vista available May 1st, 2020 - Spacious home in Chula Vista available May 1, 2020. This home was originally 6 bedrooms and was remodeled into a 4 bedroom home with an additional upstairs large family room. The home is 2100+ square feet and comes complete with a 2 car garage, appliances, lots of storage throughout, an additional parking space/drive way and the kitchen boasts lots of cabinet space. The back yard is large, well-cared for and has a great balcony. This house is located at the end of a quiet culdesac. Close to freeways and shopping. Gardener is included with the rent. Contact Jennifer via text, email or phone at 619-739-0319 / jennifer@dandmpropertymanagement.com to set up a viewing.

1 year lease
$2750.00/month rent
$2750.00 Security deposit
Pet considered on a case by case basis and additional deposit of $500
Tenant pays all utilities

(RLNE2974271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 Hibiscus Court have any available units?
533 Hibiscus Court has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 533 Hibiscus Court have?
Some of 533 Hibiscus Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 Hibiscus Court currently offering any rent specials?
533 Hibiscus Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 Hibiscus Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 533 Hibiscus Court is pet friendly.
Does 533 Hibiscus Court offer parking?
Yes, 533 Hibiscus Court does offer parking.
Does 533 Hibiscus Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 533 Hibiscus Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 Hibiscus Court have a pool?
No, 533 Hibiscus Court does not have a pool.
Does 533 Hibiscus Court have accessible units?
No, 533 Hibiscus Court does not have accessible units.
Does 533 Hibiscus Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 533 Hibiscus Court does not have units with dishwashers.
