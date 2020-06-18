533 Hibiscus Court

Amenities

Large 4+ bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in Chula Vista available May 1st, 2020 - Spacious home in Chula Vista available May 1, 2020. This home was originally 6 bedrooms and was remodeled into a 4 bedroom home with an additional upstairs large family room. The home is 2100+ square feet and comes complete with a 2 car garage, appliances, lots of storage throughout, an additional parking space/drive way and the kitchen boasts lots of cabinet space. The back yard is large, well-cared for and has a great balcony. This house is located at the end of a quiet culdesac. Close to freeways and shopping. Gardener is included with the rent. Contact Jennifer via text, email or phone at 619-739-0319 / jennifer@dandmpropertymanagement.com to set up a viewing.



1 year lease

$2750.00/month rent

$2750.00 Security deposit

Pet considered on a case by case basis and additional deposit of $500

Tenant pays all utilities



