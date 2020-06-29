52 Sea Crest Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Nearly new, former Model Home for Rent. Built in 2017. Spacious tri-level townhome with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 1708 sq ft, and a 2-car garage with extra storage. The home has a view of the community pool and peek-a-boo bay and sunset views. The ground floor features the front entry way, a bedroom and ensuite bathroom, and a 2-car garage with epoxy floors and about 325 cubic feet of extra overhead and below-stairs storage (ready for your bikes, surfboards, beach gear, and other toys). See supplement: