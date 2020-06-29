All apartments in Chula Vista
52 Sea Crest Dr
52 Sea Crest Dr

52 Sea Crest Dr · No Longer Available
Location

52 Sea Crest Dr, Chula Vista, CA 91910
North Chula Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nearly new, former Model Home for Rent. Built in 2017. Spacious tri-level townhome with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 1708 sq ft, and a 2-car garage with extra storage. The home has a view of the community pool and peek-a-boo bay and sunset views. The ground floor features the front entry way, a bedroom and ensuite bathroom, and a 2-car garage with epoxy floors and about 325 cubic feet of extra overhead and below-stairs storage (ready for your bikes, surfboards, beach gear, and other toys). See supplement:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Sea Crest Dr have any available units?
52 Sea Crest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 52 Sea Crest Dr have?
Some of 52 Sea Crest Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Sea Crest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
52 Sea Crest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Sea Crest Dr pet-friendly?
No, 52 Sea Crest Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 52 Sea Crest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 52 Sea Crest Dr offers parking.
Does 52 Sea Crest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 52 Sea Crest Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Sea Crest Dr have a pool?
Yes, 52 Sea Crest Dr has a pool.
Does 52 Sea Crest Dr have accessible units?
No, 52 Sea Crest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Sea Crest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 52 Sea Crest Dr has units with dishwashers.

