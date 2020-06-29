52 Sea Crest Dr

Amenities
Nearly new, former Model Home for Rent. Built in 2017. Spacious tri-level townhome with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 1708 sq ft, and a 2-car garage with extra storage. The home has a view of the community pool and peek-a-boo bay and sunset views. The ground floor features the front entry way, a bedroom and ensuite bathroom, and a 2-car garage with epoxy floors and about 325 cubic feet of extra overhead and below-stairs storage (ready for your bikes, surfboards, beach gear, and other toys). See supplement: