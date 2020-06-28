All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated October 25 2019 at 12:08 PM

494 Belle Vista Dr. #230

494 Belle Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

494 Belle Vista Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Terra Nova

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 Bath Condo! Single Car Garage! - Wonderful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home, upstairs unit, AC, fireplace, single car garage. Appliances included stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Washer and dryer in unit. Tenant pays all utilities. Rental Insurance required, credit score 700 or higher. No pets. 1 year lease. Enjoy the common area and take a dip in the pool or relax in the spa! Please schedule a showing at www.DRWGroup.biz, click on Available Rentals or call (619) 421-9090. Thank You!

(RLNE4358265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 494 Belle Vista Dr. #230 have any available units?
494 Belle Vista Dr. #230 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 494 Belle Vista Dr. #230 have?
Some of 494 Belle Vista Dr. #230's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 494 Belle Vista Dr. #230 currently offering any rent specials?
494 Belle Vista Dr. #230 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 494 Belle Vista Dr. #230 pet-friendly?
No, 494 Belle Vista Dr. #230 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 494 Belle Vista Dr. #230 offer parking?
Yes, 494 Belle Vista Dr. #230 offers parking.
Does 494 Belle Vista Dr. #230 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 494 Belle Vista Dr. #230 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 494 Belle Vista Dr. #230 have a pool?
Yes, 494 Belle Vista Dr. #230 has a pool.
Does 494 Belle Vista Dr. #230 have accessible units?
No, 494 Belle Vista Dr. #230 does not have accessible units.
Does 494 Belle Vista Dr. #230 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 494 Belle Vista Dr. #230 has units with dishwashers.
