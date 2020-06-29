458 Parkside Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Home in the desirable area of Rancho del Rey. Come and get it. it wont last. Furnished option. Truly beautiful 2 story home. 4 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms. In a cult-de-sac. walking distance to park. Home is loaded, High Vaulted ceilings and large windows, feels fresh and lighted . tastetful stone floors. Wood floors. Neutral colors. Formal living and dining areas. Large kitchen with dining, sitting stool area and adjacent Familyroom. Bedroom w/full bath downstairs. Laundryroom. 3 car garage.