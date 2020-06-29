All apartments in Chula Vista
458 Parkside Ct
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:30 AM

458 Parkside Ct

458 Parkside Court · No Longer Available
Location

458 Parkside Court, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Terra Nova

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Home in the desirable area of Rancho del Rey. Come and get it. it wont last. Furnished option. Truly beautiful 2 story home. 4 bedroom 2.5 bathrooms. In a cult-de-sac. walking distance to park. Home is loaded, High Vaulted ceilings and large windows, feels fresh and lighted . tastetful stone floors. Wood floors. Neutral colors. Formal living and dining areas. Large kitchen with dining, sitting stool area and adjacent Familyroom. Bedroom w/full bath downstairs. Laundryroom. 3 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 458 Parkside Ct have any available units?
458 Parkside Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 458 Parkside Ct have?
Some of 458 Parkside Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 458 Parkside Ct currently offering any rent specials?
458 Parkside Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 458 Parkside Ct pet-friendly?
No, 458 Parkside Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 458 Parkside Ct offer parking?
Yes, 458 Parkside Ct offers parking.
Does 458 Parkside Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 458 Parkside Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 458 Parkside Ct have a pool?
No, 458 Parkside Ct does not have a pool.
Does 458 Parkside Ct have accessible units?
No, 458 Parkside Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 458 Parkside Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 458 Parkside Ct has units with dishwashers.
