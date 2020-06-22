446 Fern Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Adorable Single Family Home with Large Yard! - 446 Fern St.

Chula Vista, CA 91910

____________________________



AVAILABLE NOW!



DETAILS:



•3 bedroom/1 bathroom single family home

• $2,500 per month

• $2,400 deposit

• $45 application fee per adult

• Tenant responsible for gas, electric, water, sewer, and trash

• Gardening included



FEATURES:



• Gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout

• Large living room and separate dining area

• Recently remodeled, open kitchen with views of the backyard

• Upgraded windows

• Great accents throughout to make your modern farmhouse living style come true

•TONS of natural light throughout

• Long driveway to fit 3 cars plus garage

• Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups off of the kitchen

• Large concrete patio and backyard

• Located in a cul-de-sac with easy access to freeways



APPLICATION PROCESS:

• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis

• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid

• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent

• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com



(RLNE5857974)