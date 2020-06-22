446 Fern Street

Amenities
Adorable Single Family Home with Large Yard! - 446 Fern St.
Chula Vista, CA 91910
____________________________
AVAILABLE NOW!
DETAILS:
•3 bedroom/1 bathroom single family home
• $2,500 per month
• $2,400 deposit
• $45 application fee per adult
• Tenant responsible for gas, electric, water, sewer, and trash
• Gardening included
FEATURES:
• Gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout
• Large living room and separate dining area
• Recently remodeled, open kitchen with views of the backyard
• Upgraded windows
• Great accents throughout to make your modern farmhouse living style come true
•TONS of natural light throughout
• Long driveway to fit 3 cars plus garage
• Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups off of the kitchen
• Large concrete patio and backyard
• Located in a cul-de-sac with easy access to freeways
APPLICATION PROCESS:
• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis
• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid
• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent
• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com
(RLNE5857974)