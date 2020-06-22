All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 446 Fern Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
446 Fern Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:04 AM

446 Fern Street

446 Fern Street · (619) 293-0293
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

446 Fern Street, Chula Vista, CA 91910
North Chula Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 446 Fern Street · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Adorable Single Family Home with Large Yard! - 446 Fern St.
Chula Vista, CA 91910
____________________________

AVAILABLE NOW!

DETAILS:

•3 bedroom/1 bathroom single family home
• $2,500 per month
• $2,400 deposit
• $45 application fee per adult
• Tenant responsible for gas, electric, water, sewer, and trash
• Gardening included

FEATURES:

• Gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout
• Large living room and separate dining area
• Recently remodeled, open kitchen with views of the backyard
• Upgraded windows
• Great accents throughout to make your modern farmhouse living style come true
•TONS of natural light throughout
• Long driveway to fit 3 cars plus garage
• Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups off of the kitchen
• Large concrete patio and backyard
• Located in a cul-de-sac with easy access to freeways

APPLICATION PROCESS:
• Applications are considered on a first come, first serve basis
• Application must be completed with all information, copies of proof of income, copy of ID, and $45 fee per adult paid
• Criteria includes satisfactory credit history, at least one year of positive rental history, and monthly income must equal or surpass 3x the monthly rent
• Applications are available at the Dakota office or under the vacancy listing at dakotapm.com

(RLNE5857974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 446 Fern Street have any available units?
446 Fern Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 446 Fern Street have?
Some of 446 Fern Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 446 Fern Street currently offering any rent specials?
446 Fern Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 446 Fern Street pet-friendly?
No, 446 Fern Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 446 Fern Street offer parking?
Yes, 446 Fern Street does offer parking.
Does 446 Fern Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 446 Fern Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 446 Fern Street have a pool?
No, 446 Fern Street does not have a pool.
Does 446 Fern Street have accessible units?
No, 446 Fern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 446 Fern Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 446 Fern Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 446 Fern Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sunbow Villas
750 Paso de Luz
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91915
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Sund Apartments
1145 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St
Chula Vista, CA 91913

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity