385 Roosevelt St.

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Rare small private single family house!! - This single story home has been painted through-out to give you the fresh new home feeling. Features include fully upgraded through-out with hardwood floor in living spaces, granite counter tops, new cabinets in kitchen and bath with stainless steel appliances. 3 off-street parking spaces.

Close to all downtown locations yet private rear location. This is truly an awesome property!



TERMS & DISCLOSURES

Apply today, this property will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. NO PETS. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176



(RLNE5814733)