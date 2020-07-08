All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

385 Roosevelt St.

385 Roosevelt St · No Longer Available
Location

385 Roosevelt St, Chula Vista, CA 91910
Central Chula Vista

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Rare small private single family house!! - This single story home has been painted through-out to give you the fresh new home feeling. Features include fully upgraded through-out with hardwood floor in living spaces, granite counter tops, new cabinets in kitchen and bath with stainless steel appliances. 3 off-street parking spaces.
Close to all downtown locations yet private rear location. This is truly an awesome property!

TERMS & DISCLOSURES
Apply today, this property will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. NO PETS. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176

(RLNE5814733)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 385 Roosevelt St. have any available units?
385 Roosevelt St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 385 Roosevelt St. have?
Some of 385 Roosevelt St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 385 Roosevelt St. currently offering any rent specials?
385 Roosevelt St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 385 Roosevelt St. pet-friendly?
No, 385 Roosevelt St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 385 Roosevelt St. offer parking?
Yes, 385 Roosevelt St. offers parking.
Does 385 Roosevelt St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 385 Roosevelt St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 385 Roosevelt St. have a pool?
No, 385 Roosevelt St. does not have a pool.
Does 385 Roosevelt St. have accessible units?
No, 385 Roosevelt St. does not have accessible units.
Does 385 Roosevelt St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 385 Roosevelt St. does not have units with dishwashers.

