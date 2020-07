Amenities

pet friendly gym pool basketball court tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym pool hot tub tennis court

3 bedroom house rent ready in Chula Vista! (Gated Community) - Beautiful 3 bedroom home rent ready in Chula Vista!



Located in a gated community off the 125. Close access to the 54 Freeway, around the corner from a variety of shops and restaurants, and several parks.



Come live in this beautiful private community that includes:

-Community pool

-Fitness center

-Hot tub

-Basketball courts

-Tennis courts

-Multiple parks in the area



Pets okay. Tenant responsible for all utilities except water.



Available for move-in July 1st



Please contact us for a showing



(RLNE5875061)