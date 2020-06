Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking playground pool garage hot tub

You will love this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in the prestigious GATED community of Alicante at San Miguel Ranch! Home features attached 2 car garage, wood flooring, custom paint, HIGH ceilings, private master suite, spacious balcony, and more! Enjoy access to the large pool/spa/exercise facilities right down the road as well as a tot lot in the complex with ocean views! Owner may allow 1 small pet (15 pounds max) with additional security deposit or monthly pet rent.