Amenities

recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace range oven refrigerator

Completely renovated North Chula Vista home! Features remodelled kitchen with extensive cabinets with pullout drawers, pantry, new stove & fridge. Home has new final vinyl floors throughout, custom paint, ceiling fans in every room, doublesided fireplace, desk area in middle bedroom and so much more. Home has private back yard and is located in a gated area.