329 J STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

AWESOME 2 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS, SINGLE STORY CONDO WITH BEAUTIFUL UPGRADES. STEP THROUGH YOUR FRONT DOOR AND NOTICE THE RICH LAMINATE FLOORING IN THE LIVING ROOM, ALONG WITH PICTURE WINDOWS. VISIT THE KITCHEN WITH TILE FLOORING, CLASSIC CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, MATCHING BUILT IN STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND SPACE FOR A KITCHEN NOOK WITH FRENCH PANED PATIO DOORS LEADING TO A PRIVATE BACKYARD. COMMUNITY OFFERS A SPARKLING POOL AND A SPACIOUS SUNDECK. THIS UNIT ALSO COMES WITH A DETACHED 1 CAR GARAGE.