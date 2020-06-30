302 Rancho Drive Unit D - 1

Amenities
Beautiful private end unit with over-sized patio, washer/dryer, dedicated carport space with additional uncovered parking space. Open kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. 4 large bedrooms with one bedroom on entry level and one full bath on entry level as well. Community features pool, green belts and is ideally located close to shopping, restaurants and freeways.
