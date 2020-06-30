302 Rancho Drive Unit D - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool

Beautiful private end unit with over-sized patio, washer/dryer, dedicated carport space with additional uncovered parking space. Open kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. 4 large bedrooms with one bedroom on entry level and one full bath on entry level as well. Community features pool, green belts and is ideally located close to shopping, restaurants and freeways.

