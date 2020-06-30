All apartments in Chula Vista
302 Rancho Drive Unit D - 1

302 Rancho Drive · No Longer Available
Location

302 Rancho Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91911

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Beautiful private end unit with over-sized patio, washer/dryer, dedicated carport space with additional uncovered parking space. Open kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. 4 large bedrooms with one bedroom on entry level and one full bath on entry level as well. Community features pool, green belts and is ideally located close to shopping, restaurants and freeways.
Beautiful private end unit with oversized patio, washer/dryer, dedicated carport space with additional uncovered parking space. Open kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. 4 large bedrooms with one bedroom on entry level and one full bath on entry level as well. Community features pool, green belts and is ideally located close to shopping, restaurants and freeways.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
