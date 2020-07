Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful Single Level Home in Rolling Hills Ranch with View! Brand new Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring throughout and Fresh Paint make this home ready for you to move right in! Great Floor Plan with Center Island Kitchen with Family Room Combination, 10 Foot Ceilings, Master Bedroom has a huge Walk-In Closet plus Garden Tub and Shower. Central AC, 3 Car Garage. Community Pool. Rent includes a gardener. Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator not included.