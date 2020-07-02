2729 Wild Cherry Ct.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

**MOVE IN SPECIAL** BRIGHT & BEAUTIFUL CORNER UNIT TOWN HOME IN CHULA VISTA!! - **HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT**

This gorgeous town home in beautiful Chula Vista is everything you are looking for. A corner unit with a 2 car attached garage and a view you can't beat! One bedroom on the ground floor with a full bathroom attached. Upstairs you will find a bright and open living room with large windows and an attached dining space. The kitchen has fully upgraded appliances, gorgeous tile floors and granite countertops. Just off of the kitchen, you have a private patio where you can have the perfect view of the mountains. Master suite upstairs boasts a beautiful large bathroom with a walk-in closet with ceiling to floor mirror doors. This is definitely a home that you won't want to miss out on.



PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave

- Central A/C

- Living Room

- Walk-in closet

- Granite Countertops

- Tile Floors

- LVP Flooring (luxury vinyl planks)

- High Ceilings

- Dual Pane Windows

- Balcony

- Attached 2 car Garage

- Full size washer

- Full size dryer

- Recessed Lighting

- Corner Unit

- Walking Distance to numerous biking, hiking, and jogging trails, the Mountain Hawk Park, the Olympic Training Center and Otay Lake.



COMMUNITY FEATURES:

- HOA Name is Greystone at Eastlake Villas

- HOA Name is Eastlake III HOA

- Access to 3 pools, 2 of which are heated

- Fitness Center



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: 2 Car Attached Garage

HOA NAME: Greystone at Eastlake Villas

YEAR BUILT: 2005

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:

FLOOD ZONE: NOT LOCATED IN



TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $38 per pet per month

-Tenant to pay for water, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet, Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month

- Owner is responsible for HOA

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the

form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



** Applications are only accepted for this property through our

website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications

processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to

our wait-list.



***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and

without any reason.



****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



***** We process the first full application before moving onto the

next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their

application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere

to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional

paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each

applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also

verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we

will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not

processed.



****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not

guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the

lease, etc.



******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available

Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.



******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent

contracted to represent the owner of this property.



********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give

you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call

us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond

Property Management, Inc.



(858) 222-HOME (4663)

California D.R.E. #01854799



(RLNE5662486)