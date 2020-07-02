2729 Wild Cherry Ct.

Amenities
This gorgeous town home in beautiful Chula Vista is everything you are looking for. A corner unit with a 2 car attached garage and a view you can't beat! One bedroom on the ground floor with a full bathroom attached. Upstairs you will find a bright and open living room with large windows and an attached dining space. The kitchen has fully upgraded appliances, gorgeous tile floors and granite countertops. Just off of the kitchen, you have a private patio where you can have the perfect view of the mountains. Master suite upstairs boasts a beautiful large bathroom with a walk-in closet with ceiling to floor mirror doors. This is definitely a home that you won't want to miss out on.
PROPERTY AMENITIES:
- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
- Central A/C
- Living Room
- Walk-in closet
- Granite Countertops
- Tile Floors
- LVP Flooring (luxury vinyl planks)
- High Ceilings
- Dual Pane Windows
- Balcony
- Attached 2 car Garage
- Full size washer
- Full size dryer
- Recessed Lighting
- Corner Unit
- Walking Distance to numerous biking, hiking, and jogging trails, the Mountain Hawk Park, the Olympic Training Center and Otay Lake.
COMMUNITY FEATURES:
- HOA Name is Eastlake III HOA
- Access to 3 pools, 2 of which are heated
- Fitness Center
ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: 2 Car Attached Garage
HOA NAME: Greystone at Eastlake Villas
YEAR BUILT: 2005
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:
FLOOD ZONE: NOT LOCATED IN
TERMS OF THE LEASE:
- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $38 per pet per month
-Tenant to pay for water, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet, Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month
- Owner is responsible for HOA
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance
(RLNE5662486)