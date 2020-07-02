All apartments in Chula Vista
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
2729 Wild Cherry Ct.
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

2729 Wild Cherry Ct.

2729 Wild Cherry Court · No Longer Available
Location

2729 Wild Cherry Court, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Vistas

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
**MOVE IN SPECIAL** BRIGHT & BEAUTIFUL CORNER UNIT TOWN HOME IN CHULA VISTA!! - **HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT**
This gorgeous town home in beautiful Chula Vista is everything you are looking for. A corner unit with a 2 car attached garage and a view you can't beat! One bedroom on the ground floor with a full bathroom attached. Upstairs you will find a bright and open living room with large windows and an attached dining space. The kitchen has fully upgraded appliances, gorgeous tile floors and granite countertops. Just off of the kitchen, you have a private patio where you can have the perfect view of the mountains. Master suite upstairs boasts a beautiful large bathroom with a walk-in closet with ceiling to floor mirror doors. This is definitely a home that you won't want to miss out on.

PROPERTY AMENITIES:
- Upgraded Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, & Microwave
- Central A/C
- Living Room
- Walk-in closet
- Granite Countertops
- Tile Floors
- LVP Flooring (luxury vinyl planks)
- High Ceilings
- Dual Pane Windows
- Balcony
- Attached 2 car Garage
- Full size washer
- Full size dryer
- Recessed Lighting
- Corner Unit
- Walking Distance to numerous biking, hiking, and jogging trails, the Mountain Hawk Park, the Olympic Training Center and Otay Lake.

COMMUNITY FEATURES:
- HOA Name is Greystone at Eastlake Villas
- HOA Name is Eastlake III HOA
- Access to 3 pools, 2 of which are heated
- Fitness Center

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: 2 Car Attached Garage
HOA NAME: Greystone at Eastlake Villas
YEAR BUILT: 2005
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER:
FLOOD ZONE: NOT LOCATED IN

TERMS OF THE LEASE:
- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet rent of $38 per pet per month
-Tenant to pay for water, sewer, gas, electric, cable, internet, Resident Benefit Package of $18 per month
- Owner is responsible for HOA
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the
form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

** Applications are only accepted for this property through our
website at www.bpmsd.com. Any applications
processed through a third party will not be reviewed and will not add you to
our wait-list.

***Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and
without any reason.

****We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

***** We process the first full application before moving onto the
next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their
application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere
to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional
paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each
applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also
verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we
will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not
processed.

****** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not
guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the
lease, etc.

******* To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com; press Residents; press Available
Rentals; select Property; & Apply accordingly.

******** Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent
contracted to represent the owner of this property.

********* ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give
you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call
us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.
WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!! Beyond
Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)
California D.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE5662486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2729 Wild Cherry Ct. have any available units?
2729 Wild Cherry Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2729 Wild Cherry Ct. have?
Some of 2729 Wild Cherry Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2729 Wild Cherry Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
2729 Wild Cherry Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2729 Wild Cherry Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2729 Wild Cherry Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 2729 Wild Cherry Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 2729 Wild Cherry Ct. offers parking.
Does 2729 Wild Cherry Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2729 Wild Cherry Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2729 Wild Cherry Ct. have a pool?
Yes, 2729 Wild Cherry Ct. has a pool.
Does 2729 Wild Cherry Ct. have accessible units?
No, 2729 Wild Cherry Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 2729 Wild Cherry Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2729 Wild Cherry Ct. has units with dishwashers.

