2616 Moonlight Trail

Eastlake Trails Beauty for Rent! - Get ready to grab your favorite beverage and relax in your private backyard space, with this spacious, newer 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath detached house in Eastlake Greens! Freshly painted, renovated, and new turf installed in the yard, the home is ready for your move-in. Ample storage with the attached 2-car garage. Secluded and private living in an area that isn't heavily traveled. Take advantage of the community recreational and pool spaces, along with walking trails to keep you healthy for years to come! Close to great schools, shopping, and so much more! Refrigerator included. See this one today before it is gone!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4911685)