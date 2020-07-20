All apartments in Chula Vista
2616 Moonlight Trail
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:12 PM

2616 Moonlight Trail

2616 Moonlight Trail Lane
Location

2616 Moonlight Trail Lane, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Trails

Amenities

Eastlake Trails Beauty for Rent! - Get ready to grab your favorite beverage and relax in your private backyard space, with this spacious, newer 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath detached house in Eastlake Greens! Freshly painted, renovated, and new turf installed in the yard, the home is ready for your move-in. Ample storage with the attached 2-car garage. Secluded and private living in an area that isn't heavily traveled. Take advantage of the community recreational and pool spaces, along with walking trails to keep you healthy for years to come! Close to great schools, shopping, and so much more! Refrigerator included. See this one today before it is gone!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4911685)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2616 Moonlight Trail have any available units?
2616 Moonlight Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2616 Moonlight Trail have?
Some of 2616 Moonlight Trail's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2616 Moonlight Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2616 Moonlight Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2616 Moonlight Trail pet-friendly?
No, 2616 Moonlight Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 2616 Moonlight Trail offer parking?
Yes, 2616 Moonlight Trail offers parking.
Does 2616 Moonlight Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2616 Moonlight Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2616 Moonlight Trail have a pool?
Yes, 2616 Moonlight Trail has a pool.
Does 2616 Moonlight Trail have accessible units?
No, 2616 Moonlight Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2616 Moonlight Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2616 Moonlight Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
