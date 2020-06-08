Amenities

2515 Secret Canyon Place Available 02/01/20 Upgraded 3Bed/2.5 Bath home in the exclusive Eastlake community! Available February 1st! - This charming 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath home is nestled within the exclusive HOA Eastlake III. Built in 2003, this amazing two-story home has been upgraded with fresh modern features. There is new vinyl plank faux wood flooring throughout the home. White walls, with grey accent walls and decorative trim throughout. Neutral clean colors and lines to give it a fresh look!



As you enter the home, you are greeted with an open living space with a fireplace to warm up during those cool winter nights. There is a ceiling fan in the living area and it opens out into a dining area that has a large sliding door that leads out to the backyard that has a covered patio and a nice grassy area and a built-in gas bbq grill! The kitchen comes fully equipped with a Stainless steel oven and stove, built-in microwave oven, Black refrigerator, Dishwasher, and disposal. There is a half bath located downstairs and off the kitchen area is a laundry area with hookups for a washer and a gas dryer.



Upstairs you will find an open living room area that has a built-in entertainment center that leads into the bedrooms. The master bedroom has a bathroom, and ceiling fan, the second bedroom has glass mirrored closet doors and a ceiling fan and the third bedroom has a beautiful balcony so that you can set some patio furniture out to enjoy.



This home also features heating, a two-car garage and curbside parking. Renter's insurance is required, and no utilities are included.



Call today to schedule an appointment for a showing. This home won't be on the market for long!



No Cats Allowed



