Chula Vista, CA
2515 Secret Canyon Place
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:23 PM

2515 Secret Canyon Place

2515 Secret Canyon Place · No Longer Available
Location

2515 Secret Canyon Place, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
2515 Secret Canyon Place Available 02/01/20 Upgraded 3Bed/2.5 Bath home in the exclusive Eastlake community! Available February 1st! - This charming 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath home is nestled within the exclusive HOA Eastlake III. Built in 2003, this amazing two-story home has been upgraded with fresh modern features. There is new vinyl plank faux wood flooring throughout the home. White walls, with grey accent walls and decorative trim throughout. Neutral clean colors and lines to give it a fresh look!

As you enter the home, you are greeted with an open living space with a fireplace to warm up during those cool winter nights. There is a ceiling fan in the living area and it opens out into a dining area that has a large sliding door that leads out to the backyard that has a covered patio and a nice grassy area and a built-in gas bbq grill! The kitchen comes fully equipped with a Stainless steel oven and stove, built-in microwave oven, Black refrigerator, Dishwasher, and disposal. There is a half bath located downstairs and off the kitchen area is a laundry area with hookups for a washer and a gas dryer.

Upstairs you will find an open living room area that has a built-in entertainment center that leads into the bedrooms. The master bedroom has a bathroom, and ceiling fan, the second bedroom has glass mirrored closet doors and a ceiling fan and the third bedroom has a beautiful balcony so that you can set some patio furniture out to enjoy.

This home also features heating, a two-car garage and curbside parking. Renter's insurance is required, and no utilities are included.

Call today to schedule an appointment for a showing. This home won't be on the market for long!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5460771)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2515 Secret Canyon Place have any available units?
2515 Secret Canyon Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2515 Secret Canyon Place have?
Some of 2515 Secret Canyon Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2515 Secret Canyon Place currently offering any rent specials?
2515 Secret Canyon Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 Secret Canyon Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2515 Secret Canyon Place is pet friendly.
Does 2515 Secret Canyon Place offer parking?
Yes, 2515 Secret Canyon Place offers parking.
Does 2515 Secret Canyon Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2515 Secret Canyon Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 Secret Canyon Place have a pool?
No, 2515 Secret Canyon Place does not have a pool.
Does 2515 Secret Canyon Place have accessible units?
No, 2515 Secret Canyon Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 Secret Canyon Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2515 Secret Canyon Place has units with dishwashers.

