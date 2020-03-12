All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

2317 Palomira Court

2317 Palomira Court · No Longer Available
Location

2317 Palomira Court, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Greens

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious Chula Vista House - SCHEDULE SHOWING: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2317-palomira-court

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=fA63ek7hSRt

With over 1,900 sqft, this 3bed/2.5bath Eastlake home is a must see! Located within a gated community next to the golf course, it features a 2 car garage, patio, second floor balcony, central air, full dining room, large open kitchen/family room with a formal living room, walk-in master closet, and washer/dryer hookups. Tenants of the unit have access to the community pool, jacuzzi, tennis courts and clubhouse!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1944465)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2317 Palomira Court have any available units?
2317 Palomira Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2317 Palomira Court have?
Some of 2317 Palomira Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2317 Palomira Court currently offering any rent specials?
2317 Palomira Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2317 Palomira Court pet-friendly?
No, 2317 Palomira Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 2317 Palomira Court offer parking?
Yes, 2317 Palomira Court does offer parking.
Does 2317 Palomira Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2317 Palomira Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2317 Palomira Court have a pool?
Yes, 2317 Palomira Court has a pool.
Does 2317 Palomira Court have accessible units?
No, 2317 Palomira Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2317 Palomira Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2317 Palomira Court does not have units with dishwashers.
