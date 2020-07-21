All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 2291 Cabo Bahia.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
2291 Cabo Bahia
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

2291 Cabo Bahia

2291 Cabo Bahia · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Eastlake
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2291 Cabo Bahia, Chula Vista, CA 91914
Eastlake

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2291 Cabo Bahia Available 08/01/19 Cabo Cutie - Light and bright set the tone for this 2BR, 2BA townhouse. Clean, laminated floors in rich wood earth tones downstairs and carpeting in bedrooms. 2 car attached garage with extra storage and so much more. Must see to appreciate. Owner pays for water and trash.

For more info... call/text Ryan @ 858-357-5135, Ryan@chasepacific.com.

All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.

Owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.
CA BRE #00576911

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.

(RLNE2427700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2291 Cabo Bahia have any available units?
2291 Cabo Bahia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2291 Cabo Bahia have?
Some of 2291 Cabo Bahia's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2291 Cabo Bahia currently offering any rent specials?
2291 Cabo Bahia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2291 Cabo Bahia pet-friendly?
Yes, 2291 Cabo Bahia is pet friendly.
Does 2291 Cabo Bahia offer parking?
Yes, 2291 Cabo Bahia offers parking.
Does 2291 Cabo Bahia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2291 Cabo Bahia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2291 Cabo Bahia have a pool?
No, 2291 Cabo Bahia does not have a pool.
Does 2291 Cabo Bahia have accessible units?
No, 2291 Cabo Bahia does not have accessible units.
Does 2291 Cabo Bahia have units with dishwashers?
No, 2291 Cabo Bahia does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Villa Parq Apartment Homes
56 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sund Apartments
1145 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St
Chula Vista, CA 91913

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 Bedroom ApartmentsChula Vista 2 Bedroom Apartments
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CA
Carlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideCastle ParkSunbowl
Rancho Del ReyHilltop

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College