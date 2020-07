Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets carpet

his 2-story townhouse is located in the beautiful Chapala community featuring bamboo flooring in LR, DR & tile in the entry way, kitchen & both bathrooms. Neutral carpet in bedrooms & stairs, neutral paint colors through out. Extra large patio is accesiable from the formal & family rooms with a view of the common area grounds. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, oval tub & shower enclosure. Jack & Jill bath between 2 bedrooms.