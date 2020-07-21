All apartments in Chula Vista
2216 Caminito Pienza
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM

2216 Caminito Pienza

2216 Caminito Pienza · No Longer Available
Location

2216 Caminito Pienza, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Land Swap

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
2216 Caminito Pienza Available 09/05/19 Cute Patio Home- Summit At Eastlake Vistas - Welcome to your new Magnolia Home at The Summit of Eastlake Vistas. This gated community offers a community pool, walking trails, shopping and toll/freeway close. Granite Counters, Cherry Stained Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances, Cherry Wood Flooring on lower level, Fireplace, Double Car Garage, and Small Yard. This easily maintained home perfect for the busy on the go family. Lower level has a living room, dining room and family room while the upstairs offers 3 Bedrooms and a Master Suite with an expansive walk in closet.

Must Maintain Renter's Insurance.
Small Dog with additional deposit and Renter's Insurance Pet Inclusion.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3327845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2216 Caminito Pienza have any available units?
2216 Caminito Pienza doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2216 Caminito Pienza have?
Some of 2216 Caminito Pienza's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2216 Caminito Pienza currently offering any rent specials?
2216 Caminito Pienza is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2216 Caminito Pienza pet-friendly?
Yes, 2216 Caminito Pienza is pet friendly.
Does 2216 Caminito Pienza offer parking?
Yes, 2216 Caminito Pienza offers parking.
Does 2216 Caminito Pienza have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2216 Caminito Pienza does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2216 Caminito Pienza have a pool?
Yes, 2216 Caminito Pienza has a pool.
Does 2216 Caminito Pienza have accessible units?
No, 2216 Caminito Pienza does not have accessible units.
Does 2216 Caminito Pienza have units with dishwashers?
No, 2216 Caminito Pienza does not have units with dishwashers.
