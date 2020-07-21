Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

2216 Caminito Pienza Available 09/05/19 Cute Patio Home- Summit At Eastlake Vistas - Welcome to your new Magnolia Home at The Summit of Eastlake Vistas. This gated community offers a community pool, walking trails, shopping and toll/freeway close. Granite Counters, Cherry Stained Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Appliances, Cherry Wood Flooring on lower level, Fireplace, Double Car Garage, and Small Yard. This easily maintained home perfect for the busy on the go family. Lower level has a living room, dining room and family room while the upstairs offers 3 Bedrooms and a Master Suite with an expansive walk in closet.



Must Maintain Renter's Insurance.

Small Dog with additional deposit and Renter's Insurance Pet Inclusion.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3327845)