Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system fire pit on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

2173 Corte Anacapa Available 09/09/19 Gorgeous Executive 5 Bedroom Home - Pool and Hot Tub! - Spectacular 5 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 Car Garage with Air Conditioning! 3173 square feet! Spacious living room with cathedral ceiling, dining room, family room with built -in wood cabinets! Enjoy the Gourmet Kitchen with all the bells and whistles! Breakfast nook, double oven, gas cooktop, dishwasher, stainless microwave (no warranty) and stainless refrigerator (no warranty). The adjoining family room and living room each feature a gas fireplace with room for a flat screen TV. Private bedroom downstairs and 4 bedrooms upstairs which include a spacious master suite, walk-in closet, large bathroom with separate tub/shower and double sinks. Check out the Open Bonus Room! Inside laundry room - washer/dryer hookups.Large fenced yard, pool/hot tub, BBQ (no Warranty) - makes for great entertaining! Tenant pays all utilities and pool/hot tub service. Front and back yard gardening service included. Alarm system can be activated at tenants expense. Pets on approval under 20 lbs. $250 pet deposit. $40.00 application fee is non-refundable. Renters Insurance required, credit score 650 or higher. Schedule a showing at www.DRWGroup.biz, click on Available Rentals or call 619 421-9090 Thank You!



