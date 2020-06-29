All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated September 6 2019 at 9:45 AM

2173 Corte Anacapa

2173 Corte Anacapa · No Longer Available
Location

2173 Corte Anacapa, Chula Vista, CA 91914
San Miguel Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
2173 Corte Anacapa Available 09/09/19 Gorgeous Executive 5 Bedroom Home - Pool and Hot Tub! - Spectacular 5 bedroom, 3 bath, 3 Car Garage with Air Conditioning! 3173 square feet! Spacious living room with cathedral ceiling, dining room, family room with built -in wood cabinets! Enjoy the Gourmet Kitchen with all the bells and whistles! Breakfast nook, double oven, gas cooktop, dishwasher, stainless microwave (no warranty) and stainless refrigerator (no warranty). The adjoining family room and living room each feature a gas fireplace with room for a flat screen TV. Private bedroom downstairs and 4 bedrooms upstairs which include a spacious master suite, walk-in closet, large bathroom with separate tub/shower and double sinks. Check out the Open Bonus Room! Inside laundry room - washer/dryer hookups.Large fenced yard, pool/hot tub, BBQ (no Warranty) - makes for great entertaining! Tenant pays all utilities and pool/hot tub service. Front and back yard gardening service included. Alarm system can be activated at tenants expense. Pets on approval under 20 lbs. $250 pet deposit. $40.00 application fee is non-refundable. Renters Insurance required, credit score 650 or higher. Schedule a showing at www.DRWGroup.biz, click on Available Rentals or call 619 421-9090 Thank You!

(RLNE2626236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2173 Corte Anacapa have any available units?
2173 Corte Anacapa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2173 Corte Anacapa have?
Some of 2173 Corte Anacapa's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2173 Corte Anacapa currently offering any rent specials?
2173 Corte Anacapa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2173 Corte Anacapa pet-friendly?
Yes, 2173 Corte Anacapa is pet friendly.
Does 2173 Corte Anacapa offer parking?
Yes, 2173 Corte Anacapa offers parking.
Does 2173 Corte Anacapa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2173 Corte Anacapa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2173 Corte Anacapa have a pool?
Yes, 2173 Corte Anacapa has a pool.
Does 2173 Corte Anacapa have accessible units?
No, 2173 Corte Anacapa does not have accessible units.
Does 2173 Corte Anacapa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2173 Corte Anacapa has units with dishwashers.
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
