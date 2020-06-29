All apartments in Chula Vista
2158 Element Way

2158 Element Way
Location

2158 Element Way, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Otay Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Large Home in the Millenia Community!!! - Newer community, just built in 2018! This 3 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom three story home features wood look premium flooring and an attached 2 car garage. The fully kitchen has quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances and the bathrooms featured tiled and glass enclosed showers. This home has central AC and includes a washer and dryer. The community offers a pool, spa, tot lot, dog park, and so much more! One pet allowed, max 30lbs. Trash included.

DRE 01197438

(RLNE5518045)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2158 Element Way have any available units?
2158 Element Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2158 Element Way have?
Some of 2158 Element Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2158 Element Way currently offering any rent specials?
2158 Element Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2158 Element Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2158 Element Way is pet friendly.
Does 2158 Element Way offer parking?
Yes, 2158 Element Way offers parking.
Does 2158 Element Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2158 Element Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2158 Element Way have a pool?
Yes, 2158 Element Way has a pool.
Does 2158 Element Way have accessible units?
No, 2158 Element Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2158 Element Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2158 Element Way does not have units with dishwashers.
