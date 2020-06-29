2158 Element Way

Amenities
Large Home in the Millenia Community!!! - Newer community, just built in 2018! This 3 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom three story home features wood look premium flooring and an attached 2 car garage. The fully kitchen has quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances and the bathrooms featured tiled and glass enclosed showers. This home has central AC and includes a washer and dryer. The community offers a pool, spa, tot lot, dog park, and so much more! One pet allowed, max 30lbs. Trash included.
DRE 01197438
(RLNE5518045)