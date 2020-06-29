2158 Element Way

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage stainless steel pool dog park

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking playground pool garage hot tub

Large Home in the Millenia Community!!! - Newer community, just built in 2018! This 3 bedroom and 3.5 bathroom three story home features wood look premium flooring and an attached 2 car garage. The fully kitchen has quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances and the bathrooms featured tiled and glass enclosed showers. This home has central AC and includes a washer and dryer. The community offers a pool, spa, tot lot, dog park, and so much more! One pet allowed, max 30lbs. Trash included.



DRE 01197438



(RLNE5518045)