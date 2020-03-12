All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 2135 Element Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
2135 Element Way
Last updated March 21 2020 at 11:26 AM

2135 Element Way

2135 Element Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Otay Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2135 Element Way, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Otay Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
pool
hot tub
Welcome to Millenia in Otay Ranch Chula Vista. This charming property located in a new development is move in ready. Features include laminate wood floors throughout, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and natural light brightens the home from top to bottom. Designer paint and a modern layout makes this property a unique living space. Amenities include a community pool/spa clubhouse area, family and dog park. In close proximity to shopping, dining, schools and the 125 toll road. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2135 Element Way have any available units?
2135 Element Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2135 Element Way have?
Some of 2135 Element Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2135 Element Way currently offering any rent specials?
2135 Element Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2135 Element Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2135 Element Way is pet friendly.
Does 2135 Element Way offer parking?
No, 2135 Element Way does not offer parking.
Does 2135 Element Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2135 Element Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2135 Element Way have a pool?
Yes, 2135 Element Way has a pool.
Does 2135 Element Way have accessible units?
No, 2135 Element Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2135 Element Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2135 Element Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Millenia
1660 Metro Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way
Chula Vista, CA 91915
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Sund Apartments
1145 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Villa Serena
351 I St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Country Apartments
1486 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Contessa @ Otay Ranch
1924 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91913

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College