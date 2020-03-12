2135 Element Way

Amenities
Welcome to Millenia in Otay Ranch Chula Vista. This charming property located in a new development is move in ready. Features include laminate wood floors throughout, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and natural light brightens the home from top to bottom. Designer paint and a modern layout makes this property a unique living space. Amenities include a community pool/spa clubhouse area, family and dog park. In close proximity to shopping, dining, schools and the 125 toll road. A must see!