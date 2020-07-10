Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

2128-37 Cantata Drive Available 07/10/20 Eastlake, 2128 Cantata Dr #37, AC, Fireplace, Garage, Community Pool, spa and more! - Gorgeous 2 story townhome in the sought after Belleza at San Miguel Ranch development. Conveniently located near schools, parks, shopping and restaurants. EZ access to the 125 toll road. Living room has ceramic tile floors, recessed lighting and a gas log fireplace. Dining room has tile floors and recessed lighting. Ktichen has tile floors, corian counters and recessed lighting. Half bathroom downstairs has tile floors. Master Bedroom #1has a ceiling mounted light fixture, walk in closet and private bathroom with ceramic tile floors, granite vanity and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom #2 has a ceiling mounted light fixture, walk in closet with mirrored wardrobe doors, tile bathroom floors, 2 separate vanities and a walk-in shower.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5821883)