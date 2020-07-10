All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:54 AM

2128-37 Cantata Drive

2128 Cantata Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2128 Cantata Dr, Chula Vista, CA 91914
San Miguel Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
2128-37 Cantata Drive Available 07/10/20 Eastlake, 2128 Cantata Dr #37, AC, Fireplace, Garage, Community Pool, spa and more! - Gorgeous 2 story townhome in the sought after Belleza at San Miguel Ranch development. Conveniently located near schools, parks, shopping and restaurants. EZ access to the 125 toll road. Living room has ceramic tile floors, recessed lighting and a gas log fireplace. Dining room has tile floors and recessed lighting. Ktichen has tile floors, corian counters and recessed lighting. Half bathroom downstairs has tile floors. Master Bedroom #1has a ceiling mounted light fixture, walk in closet and private bathroom with ceramic tile floors, granite vanity and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom #2 has a ceiling mounted light fixture, walk in closet with mirrored wardrobe doors, tile bathroom floors, 2 separate vanities and a walk-in shower.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5821883)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2128-37 Cantata Drive have any available units?
2128-37 Cantata Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2128-37 Cantata Drive have?
Some of 2128-37 Cantata Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2128-37 Cantata Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2128-37 Cantata Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2128-37 Cantata Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2128-37 Cantata Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 2128-37 Cantata Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2128-37 Cantata Drive offers parking.
Does 2128-37 Cantata Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2128-37 Cantata Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2128-37 Cantata Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2128-37 Cantata Drive has a pool.
Does 2128-37 Cantata Drive have accessible units?
No, 2128-37 Cantata Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2128-37 Cantata Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2128-37 Cantata Drive has units with dishwashers.

