Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse pool bbq/grill

2060 Barbados Cove, #8 Available 08/07/20 2 BR/ 2 BA 1139 SQFT Eastlake/ Chula Vista Townhome - Beautiful townhome in the community of Antigua in Chula Vista. The spacious Kitchen area with bar/breakfast nook and charming oak cabinets. Master Bedroom with large walk-in closet. The community features include Pool, BBQ, and clubhouse. Property is located close to nearby schools, parks, stores, and 125 Toll access.



Terms:



1 Year Lease

The tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability

Tenant pays: all utilities

Pets Conditional with Owner Approval



HomeTeam Property Management

CalBRE Lic. #01888927



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



$45.00 non refundable application fee per applicant



HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4976111)