2060 Barbados Cove, #8

2060 Barbados Cove · (619) 547-0208
Location

2060 Barbados Cove, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Eastlake Greens

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2060 Barbados Cove, #8 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1139 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
2060 Barbados Cove, #8 Available 08/07/20 2 BR/ 2 BA 1139 SQFT Eastlake/ Chula Vista Townhome - Beautiful townhome in the community of Antigua in Chula Vista. The spacious Kitchen area with bar/breakfast nook and charming oak cabinets. Master Bedroom with large walk-in closet. The community features include Pool, BBQ, and clubhouse. Property is located close to nearby schools, parks, stores, and 125 Toll access.

Terms:

1 Year Lease
The tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: all utilities
Pets Conditional with Owner Approval

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

$45.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

For all our available rentals or to submit an application, please visit:

http://www.hometeampm.com/properties/residential/

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4976111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2060 Barbados Cove, #8 have any available units?
2060 Barbados Cove, #8 has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2060 Barbados Cove, #8 have?
Some of 2060 Barbados Cove, #8's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2060 Barbados Cove, #8 currently offering any rent specials?
2060 Barbados Cove, #8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2060 Barbados Cove, #8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2060 Barbados Cove, #8 is pet friendly.
Does 2060 Barbados Cove, #8 offer parking?
No, 2060 Barbados Cove, #8 does not offer parking.
Does 2060 Barbados Cove, #8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2060 Barbados Cove, #8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2060 Barbados Cove, #8 have a pool?
Yes, 2060 Barbados Cove, #8 has a pool.
Does 2060 Barbados Cove, #8 have accessible units?
No, 2060 Barbados Cove, #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 2060 Barbados Cove, #8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2060 Barbados Cove, #8 does not have units with dishwashers.
