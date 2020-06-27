2055 Lakeridge Circle, Unit 203

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool

2 Bedroom Condo at Camelot - This is a two bedroom, two bathroom condo in the Eastlake Camelot complex. The unit includes dishwasher, stove, microwave, washer and dryer. the unit just received new kitchen appliances and a new upgraded kitchen. This unit is pet friendly but you must submit the type of small pet you have for approval and there is an additional deposit. The complex includes two community pools, a Beach area, a club house you can rent and much more. There is assigned parking spaces and the unit is on the second floor which means no above you. The total rent is $2,000 per month and we are looking for someone with good credit and makes three times the rental amount.There is a small balcony off the living room with a storage unit great for entertainment The master bedroom has a walk in closet you won't want to miss. DRE# 01501431. Call our office at (619) 422-0177 to schedule a viewing of this property. We do have social distancing in place which means you need to confirm the appointment and we will limit how many people can view the interior at a time.



(RLNE2395625)