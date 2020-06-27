All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

2055 Lakeridge Circle, Unit 203

2055 Lakeridge Cir · No Longer Available
Location

2055 Lakeridge Cir, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Eastlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
2 Bedroom Condo at Camelot - This is a two bedroom, two bathroom condo in the Eastlake Camelot complex. The unit includes dishwasher, stove, microwave, washer and dryer. the unit just received new kitchen appliances and a new upgraded kitchen. This unit is pet friendly but you must submit the type of small pet you have for approval and there is an additional deposit. The complex includes two community pools, a Beach area, a club house you can rent and much more. There is assigned parking spaces and the unit is on the second floor which means no above you. The total rent is $2,000 per month and we are looking for someone with good credit and makes three times the rental amount.There is a small balcony off the living room with a storage unit great for entertainment The master bedroom has a walk in closet you won't want to miss. DRE# 01501431. Call our office at (619) 422-0177 to schedule a viewing of this property. We do have social distancing in place which means you need to confirm the appointment and we will limit how many people can view the interior at a time.

(RLNE2395625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2055 Lakeridge Circle, Unit 203 have any available units?
2055 Lakeridge Circle, Unit 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2055 Lakeridge Circle, Unit 203 have?
Some of 2055 Lakeridge Circle, Unit 203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2055 Lakeridge Circle, Unit 203 currently offering any rent specials?
2055 Lakeridge Circle, Unit 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2055 Lakeridge Circle, Unit 203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2055 Lakeridge Circle, Unit 203 is pet friendly.
Does 2055 Lakeridge Circle, Unit 203 offer parking?
Yes, 2055 Lakeridge Circle, Unit 203 offers parking.
Does 2055 Lakeridge Circle, Unit 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2055 Lakeridge Circle, Unit 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2055 Lakeridge Circle, Unit 203 have a pool?
Yes, 2055 Lakeridge Circle, Unit 203 has a pool.
Does 2055 Lakeridge Circle, Unit 203 have accessible units?
No, 2055 Lakeridge Circle, Unit 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 2055 Lakeridge Circle, Unit 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2055 Lakeridge Circle, Unit 203 has units with dishwashers.
