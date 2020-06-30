2034 Tango Loop, Chula Vista, CA 91915 Eastlake Greens
Amenities
pet friendly
new construction
recently renovated
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
hot tub
new construction
Great 4 bedroom new construction - Beautiful newer construction town home. This wonderful 4 bedroom home has tons of upgrades and community amenities. Be one of the first to live in the new Millennia Community in Eastake/Otay Ranch. Convenient location to neighborhood and regional shopping and easy access to 125.
(RLNE5401011)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2034 Tango Loop, #1 have any available units?
2034 Tango Loop, #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.