2027 Parker Mountain Rd Available 08/07/20 3 BR/ 2.5 BA 1718 SQFT Otay Ranch/ Chula Vista Home - Beautiful home in the community of Otay Ranch in Chula Vista. Spacious and bright floor plan. This 3 Bedroom home also features a additional bonus room. Master Bedroom Suite features a Walk-In Closet. Property also features a Central A/C and heating. The home has a attached 2 Car Garage. The home also features a private patio. The home is located close to local stores (Otay Ranch Mall) and has easy access to the 125 Toll Road.



Terms:



1 Year Lease

Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability

Tenant pays: all utilities



Pets Negotiable

Cats, Dogs

Under 40 lbs



HomeTeam Property Management

CalBRE Lic. #01888927



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



$45.00 non refundable application fee per applicant



For all our available rentals or to submit and application, please visit:



http://www.hometeampm.com/properties/residential/



HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws



