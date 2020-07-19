All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 2027 Parker Mountain Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
2027 Parker Mountain Rd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2027 Parker Mountain Rd

2027 Parker Mountain Road · (619) 872-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Otay Ranch Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2027 Parker Mountain Road, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2027 Parker Mountain Rd · Avail. Aug 7

$2,850

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1718 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2027 Parker Mountain Rd Available 08/07/20 3 BR/ 2.5 BA 1718 SQFT Otay Ranch/ Chula Vista Home - Beautiful home in the community of Otay Ranch in Chula Vista. Spacious and bright floor plan. This 3 Bedroom home also features a additional bonus room. Master Bedroom Suite features a Walk-In Closet. Property also features a Central A/C and heating. The home has a attached 2 Car Garage. The home also features a private patio. The home is located close to local stores (Otay Ranch Mall) and has easy access to the 125 Toll Road.

Terms:

1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: all utilities

Pets Negotiable
Cats, Dogs
Under 40 lbs

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

$45.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

For all our available rentals or to submit and application, please visit:

http://www.hometeampm.com/properties/residential/

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE5914476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2027 Parker Mountain Rd have any available units?
2027 Parker Mountain Rd has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 2027 Parker Mountain Rd have?
Some of 2027 Parker Mountain Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2027 Parker Mountain Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2027 Parker Mountain Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2027 Parker Mountain Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2027 Parker Mountain Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2027 Parker Mountain Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2027 Parker Mountain Rd offers parking.
Does 2027 Parker Mountain Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2027 Parker Mountain Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2027 Parker Mountain Rd have a pool?
No, 2027 Parker Mountain Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2027 Parker Mountain Rd have accessible units?
No, 2027 Parker Mountain Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2027 Parker Mountain Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2027 Parker Mountain Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2027 Parker Mountain Rd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Sierra at Otay Ranch
1390 Santa Alicia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sunbow Villas
750 Paso de Luz
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Villa Marina
652 Moss St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Elán Guava Court
196 Guava Avenue
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAOceanside, CAEscondido, CAVista, CA
Carlsbad, CASan Marcos, CAEl Cajon, CALa Mesa, CA
Poway, CASantee, CAEncinitas, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideCastle ParkSunbowl
Rancho Del ReyHilltop

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity