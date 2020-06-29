All apartments in Chula Vista
1993 Caminito de la Cruz
Last updated April 20 2019 at 12:06 PM

1993 Caminito de la Cruz

1993 Caminito De La Cruz · No Longer Available
Location

1993 Caminito De La Cruz, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
GREAT OTAY RANCH TOWNHOME IN TREVIANA COMMUNITY - Click here for a video tour: https://youtu.be/Qrm9lq0Lybc
GORGEOUS OTAY RANCH TOWN HOME. You will love this layout! Large open kitchen and dining area, large bedrooms and a great master suite complete with retreat area, perfect for a nursery or office area. Features include: Upgraded flooring, designer paint, french doors to patio, wood blinds throughout, ceiling fans in bedrooms, stainless steel appliances. Attached 2 car garage, laundry room with sink and shelving, walk in closet, forced air heat and AC. This floor plan is 2 stories, not 3 so no need to lug your groceries up an extra flight of stairs. Enjoy access to top-rated schools and community amenities like the sparkling pool. This is a great price for a larger 3 bedroom townhome in the Otay Ranch area so don't miss out. Call us today 619-746-6547 x105

IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION
- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)
- All applicants must have credit scores above 500
- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount
- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date

For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf

(RLNE4827138)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1993 Caminito de la Cruz have any available units?
1993 Caminito de la Cruz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1993 Caminito de la Cruz have?
Some of 1993 Caminito de la Cruz's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1993 Caminito de la Cruz currently offering any rent specials?
1993 Caminito de la Cruz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1993 Caminito de la Cruz pet-friendly?
Yes, 1993 Caminito de la Cruz is pet friendly.
Does 1993 Caminito de la Cruz offer parking?
Yes, 1993 Caminito de la Cruz offers parking.
Does 1993 Caminito de la Cruz have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1993 Caminito de la Cruz does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1993 Caminito de la Cruz have a pool?
Yes, 1993 Caminito de la Cruz has a pool.
Does 1993 Caminito de la Cruz have accessible units?
No, 1993 Caminito de la Cruz does not have accessible units.
Does 1993 Caminito de la Cruz have units with dishwashers?
No, 1993 Caminito de la Cruz does not have units with dishwashers.
