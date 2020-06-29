1993 Caminito de la Cruz

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

GREAT OTAY RANCH TOWNHOME IN TREVIANA COMMUNITY - Click here for a video tour: https://youtu.be/Qrm9lq0Lybc

GORGEOUS OTAY RANCH TOWN HOME. You will love this layout! Large open kitchen and dining area, large bedrooms and a great master suite complete with retreat area, perfect for a nursery or office area. Features include: Upgraded flooring, designer paint, french doors to patio, wood blinds throughout, ceiling fans in bedrooms, stainless steel appliances. Attached 2 car garage, laundry room with sink and shelving, walk in closet, forced air heat and AC. This floor plan is 2 stories, not 3 so no need to lug your groceries up an extra flight of stairs. Enjoy access to top-rated schools and community amenities like the sparkling pool. This is a great price for a larger 3 bedroom townhome in the Otay Ranch area so don't miss out. Call us today 619-746-6547 x105



IMPORTANT APPLICANT QUALIFICATION INFORMATION

- All adults must apply ($45 application fee per adult)

- All applicants must have credit scores above 500

- Total household income of applicants must be at least 2.5x the rent amount

- Applicants' planned move date must be within 7 days of the availability date



For a more in-depth look at our rental qualification criteria please go to: https://www.ralstonteamproperties.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/7409/2018/04/APPLICANT-SCREENING-CRITERIA-4-25-18.pdf



(RLNE4827138)