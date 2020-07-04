All apartments in Chula Vista
1906 Soho Lane
Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:50 PM

1906 Soho Lane

1906 Soho Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1906 Soho Ln, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Greens

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
This three-story home offers a smart layout with four bedrooms in total. This home features an open-concept living space where the living room, kitchen and dining room open up to a private balcony. Complete with features such as stainless steel appliances, designer quartz countertops, integrated home automation and Wi-Fi CERTIFIED designed for whole-home coverage. One bedroom is located on the ground floor while all other bedrooms are located on the third floor, including the master suite which features a large bathroom with dual vanity sinks, separate water closet and two walk in closets.

The community features; a large pool area with lounge chairs and BBQ; children's playground, and dog park. This home is assigned to top notch schools such as; Wolf Canyon Elementary School, Eastlake Middle School, & Olympian High School. Hurry this one won't last!

Available to move in on June 1st. Tenant pays all utilities. Parking in 2 car garage. Small pets allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet rent.

To take a 3D virtual walk through please go to https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=255VvBgAAKj

To set up an in person showing, please go to https://u19372.rently.com to or call/text our leasing line at 619-832-0173.

Cabrillo Properties
DRE#02066091
1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500
San Diego, CA 92108
619-832-0172 - Office
619-832-0173 - Leasing
Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,495, Available 6/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

