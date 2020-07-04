1906 Soho Lane

Amenities

This three-story home offers a smart layout with four bedrooms in total. This home features an open-concept living space where the living room, kitchen and dining room open up to a private balcony. Complete with features such as stainless steel appliances, designer quartz countertops, integrated home automation and Wi-Fi CERTIFIED designed for whole-home coverage. One bedroom is located on the ground floor while all other bedrooms are located on the third floor, including the master suite which features a large bathroom with dual vanity sinks, separate water closet and two walk in closets.



The community features; a large pool area with lounge chairs and BBQ; children's playground, and dog park. This home is assigned to top notch schools such as; Wolf Canyon Elementary School, Eastlake Middle School, & Olympian High School. Hurry this one won't last!



Available to move in on June 1st. Tenant pays all utilities. Parking in 2 car garage. Small pets allowed with restrictions and $50/month pet rent.



To take a 3D virtual walk through please go to https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=255VvBgAAKj



To set up an in person showing, please go to https://u19372.rently.com to or call/text our leasing line at 619-832-0173.



Cabrillo Properties

DRE#02066091

1455 Frazee Rd Suite 500

San Diego, CA 92108

619-832-0172 - Office

619-832-0173 - Leasing

Leasing@CabrilloProperties.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,495, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,495, Available 6/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.