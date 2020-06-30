All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 1894 Lorient Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1894 Lorient Pl
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

1894 Lorient Pl

1894 Lorient Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Otay Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1894 Lorient Place, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
hot tub
Price: $ 2,295 Per Month

Property Size: 1315

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Deposit: $2300

Monthly Income: $5,988

description:
Gorgeous Updated Otay Ranch Condo! This is a beautifully updated three bedroom two bathroom condo located in Otay Ranch! This condo is located on the second floor and featured vinyl wood look flooring through out the living areas, gorgeous dark wood kitchen cabinetry and stainless appliances.This condo is steps from the pool, spa, gym and recreational center. Schedule your tour today- this unit wont last.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1894 Lorient Pl have any available units?
1894 Lorient Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1894 Lorient Pl have?
Some of 1894 Lorient Pl's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1894 Lorient Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1894 Lorient Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1894 Lorient Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1894 Lorient Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1894 Lorient Pl offer parking?
No, 1894 Lorient Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1894 Lorient Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1894 Lorient Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1894 Lorient Pl have a pool?
Yes, 1894 Lorient Pl has a pool.
Does 1894 Lorient Pl have accessible units?
No, 1894 Lorient Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1894 Lorient Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1894 Lorient Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Del Oro on Broadway
986 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Capri Villa Apartments
330 Roosevelt St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Point Bonita
250 Bonita Glen Dr
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Toscana at Rancho Del Rey
841 Regulo Pl
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Villa Marina
652 Moss St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Country Apartments
1486 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St
Chula Vista, CA 91913

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College