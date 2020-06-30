1894 Lorient Pl

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel gym pool hot tub

Price: $ 2,295 Per Month



Property Size: 1315



Bedrooms: 3



Bathrooms: 2



Deposit: $2300



Monthly Income: $5,988



description:

Gorgeous Updated Otay Ranch Condo! This is a beautifully updated three bedroom two bathroom condo located in Otay Ranch! This condo is located on the second floor and featured vinyl wood look flooring through out the living areas, gorgeous dark wood kitchen cabinetry and stainless appliances.This condo is steps from the pool, spa, gym and recreational center. Schedule your tour today- this unit wont last.