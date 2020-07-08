All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

1883 Aquamarine Ct Unit #1

1883 Aquamarine Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1883 Aquamarine Ct, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
REDUCED!!!! Beautiful Upgraded Townhome w/ Loft Located in Mosaic in Otay Ranch- ACCEPTS PETS!!! - Beautiful upgraded town home located in the Mosaic complex in Otay Ranch. Fabulous end unit! This highly upgraded tri-level offers 3 BR w/ carpet and spacious walk-in closets, 3 BA, a loft & balcony. 9' ceilings & many windows with all newer blinds on each level bring abundance of natural lighting. Upgraded lighting and other fixtures throughout the home. Each level has its own bed and full bath w/ walk in closet and zoned AC. The living room is surround sound ready with a great tiled fireplace and built in desk area, and a bright and spacious kitchen. Granite counters, stainless appliances, ceiling fans, elegant dark laminate wood floors. The bathrooms are perfect with tile floors, large vanities, and granite countertops. The mater bedroom has a separate sunken tub and shower and his and her sink vanities.There isa spaciou loft off the master bedroom that can be used as an office space!!! This home has indoor washer and dryer hookup and a direct access 2 car garage. This amazing complex is walking distance to schools, park, community pool/jacuzzi, clubhouse, gym, and BBQ area. Close to shopping centers, parks, trails and schools. This property also accepts pets with deposit! If you are interested in a showing please contact the agent listed below.

Michelle Noll
619-375-1429
michelle@drpropmgt.com

(RLNE5733106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1883 Aquamarine Ct Unit #1 have any available units?
1883 Aquamarine Ct Unit #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1883 Aquamarine Ct Unit #1 have?
Some of 1883 Aquamarine Ct Unit #1's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1883 Aquamarine Ct Unit #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1883 Aquamarine Ct Unit #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1883 Aquamarine Ct Unit #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1883 Aquamarine Ct Unit #1 is pet friendly.
Does 1883 Aquamarine Ct Unit #1 offer parking?
Yes, 1883 Aquamarine Ct Unit #1 offers parking.
Does 1883 Aquamarine Ct Unit #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1883 Aquamarine Ct Unit #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1883 Aquamarine Ct Unit #1 have a pool?
Yes, 1883 Aquamarine Ct Unit #1 has a pool.
Does 1883 Aquamarine Ct Unit #1 have accessible units?
No, 1883 Aquamarine Ct Unit #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1883 Aquamarine Ct Unit #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1883 Aquamarine Ct Unit #1 does not have units with dishwashers.

