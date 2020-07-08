All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 1861 Toulouse Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1861 Toulouse Dr.
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

1861 Toulouse Dr.

1861 Toulouse Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Otay Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1861 Toulouse Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
PRICE REDUCED Otay Ranch Townhome- Large Pets OK - Spacious townhome with laminate flooring throughout. The kitchen includes and stove, dishwasher and microwave. No fridge. Washer/dryer hookups only, no machines. Large master bath and a Jack & Jill bath for the second and third bedrooms.

Attached 1 car garage and 1 assigned parking space,
Tenant pays all utilities
1 year lease
Combined monthly income to be about 2.5x the rent = $5750
Limit of 2 pets. No weight restrictions. Additional pet deposit. No pet rent.

Tenants are required to maintain Renter's Insurance or will be charged $9.50 per month for a Liability Only Policy.

****In an effort to maintain social distancing a maximum of 2 people per party will be allowed to view the interior of the unit.****

MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ENTER TO PROPERTY.

(RLNE3444134)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1861 Toulouse Dr. have any available units?
1861 Toulouse Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1861 Toulouse Dr. have?
Some of 1861 Toulouse Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1861 Toulouse Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1861 Toulouse Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1861 Toulouse Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1861 Toulouse Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1861 Toulouse Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1861 Toulouse Dr. offers parking.
Does 1861 Toulouse Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1861 Toulouse Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1861 Toulouse Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1861 Toulouse Dr. has a pool.
Does 1861 Toulouse Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1861 Toulouse Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1861 Toulouse Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1861 Toulouse Dr. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Pulse Millenia Apartments
2043 Artisan Way
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
CasaLago Eastlake
2816 Cielo Circulo
Chula Vista, CA 91915
Villa Serena
351 I St
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Country Apartments
1486 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Contessa @ Otay Ranch
1924 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91913

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College