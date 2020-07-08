1861 Toulouse Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

PRICE REDUCED Otay Ranch Townhome- Large Pets OK - Spacious townhome with laminate flooring throughout. The kitchen includes and stove, dishwasher and microwave. No fridge. Washer/dryer hookups only, no machines. Large master bath and a Jack & Jill bath for the second and third bedrooms.



Attached 1 car garage and 1 assigned parking space,

Tenant pays all utilities

1 year lease

Combined monthly income to be about 2.5x the rent = $5750

Limit of 2 pets. No weight restrictions. Additional pet deposit. No pet rent.



Tenants are required to maintain Renter's Insurance or will be charged $9.50 per month for a Liability Only Policy.



****In an effort to maintain social distancing a maximum of 2 people per party will be allowed to view the interior of the unit.****



MASKS ARE REQUIRED TO ENTER TO PROPERTY.



(RLNE3444134)