Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

1830 Citadel Ct.

1830 Citadel Court · No Longer Available
Location

1830 Citadel Court, Chula Vista, CA 91913

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1830 Citadel Ct. Available 07/01/20 Spacious 5BD/3BA Chula Vista Residence Available! - $3,795/mo - Well-maintained and remodeled ranch-style residence with two large additions. Five bedrooms, three bathrooms, large master-suite with fireplace and walk-in closet. The home offers a large living room with wood-burning fireplace. There is a lovely kitchen with ample pantry space, Corian counter-tops and beautiful upper glass door cabinets. The enormous rear yard deck has a fantastic built-in BBQ with mini-fridge and stereo, allowing you to truly enjoy the panoramic and unobstructed views of the Otay and San Miguel Mountains.The back yard is compromised of a terraced hill with existing fruit trees and plenty of room for a vegetable garden. *Unfurnished*

Bonuses include:
1. Whole house water filtration system.
2. Plenty of parking space with room for an RV and/or Boat
3. Just minutes away form Otay Lake.
4. Approx. 400 square feet large storage shed situated on the side of the home.
5. Nice flagstone patio area with built-in gas fire-pit in backyard.
6. Two car garage with washer and dryer hook-ups available.

Available: July 1, 2020
Rent: $3,795
Security Deposit: $3,800
Lease Term: 1 Year
Utilities Included: None - Tenant pays all utilities
Landscape services provided.

Be advised:
Unfurnished
Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed
Laundry: Hook-Ups Available
No smoking

Please email rentals@shoremanagement.com or call (858) 274-3500 x104 to schedule a time to view.

Please go to www.RentTheHome.com to view our rental criteria and complete and application.

Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. DRE # 012724921272492

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3357146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1830 Citadel Ct. have any available units?
1830 Citadel Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1830 Citadel Ct. have?
Some of 1830 Citadel Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1830 Citadel Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
1830 Citadel Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1830 Citadel Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1830 Citadel Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 1830 Citadel Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 1830 Citadel Ct. does offer parking.
Does 1830 Citadel Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1830 Citadel Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1830 Citadel Ct. have a pool?
No, 1830 Citadel Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 1830 Citadel Ct. have accessible units?
No, 1830 Citadel Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 1830 Citadel Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1830 Citadel Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
