Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

1830 Citadel Ct. Available 07/01/20 Spacious 5BD/3BA Chula Vista Residence Available! - $3,795/mo - Well-maintained and remodeled ranch-style residence with two large additions. Five bedrooms, three bathrooms, large master-suite with fireplace and walk-in closet. The home offers a large living room with wood-burning fireplace. There is a lovely kitchen with ample pantry space, Corian counter-tops and beautiful upper glass door cabinets. The enormous rear yard deck has a fantastic built-in BBQ with mini-fridge and stereo, allowing you to truly enjoy the panoramic and unobstructed views of the Otay and San Miguel Mountains.The back yard is compromised of a terraced hill with existing fruit trees and plenty of room for a vegetable garden. *Unfurnished*



Bonuses include:

1. Whole house water filtration system.

2. Plenty of parking space with room for an RV and/or Boat

3. Just minutes away form Otay Lake.

4. Approx. 400 square feet large storage shed situated on the side of the home.

5. Nice flagstone patio area with built-in gas fire-pit in backyard.

6. Two car garage with washer and dryer hook-ups available.



Available: July 1, 2020

Rent: $3,795

Security Deposit: $3,800

Lease Term: 1 Year

Utilities Included: None - Tenant pays all utilities

Landscape services provided.



Be advised:

Unfurnished

Pet Policy: No Pets Allowed

Laundry: Hook-Ups Available

No smoking



Please email rentals@shoremanagement.com or call (858) 274-3500 x104 to schedule a time to view.



Please go to www.RentTheHome.com to view our rental criteria and complete and application.



Shore Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner for the rental of this property. DRE # 012724921272492



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3357146)