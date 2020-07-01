All apartments in Chula Vista
1824 Peach Court #6

1824 Peach Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1824 Peach Ct, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Lovely 3 story ~ 3 bedroom townhome with garage! - This 3-story townhouse located in the Mosaic Tapestry Community in Chula Vista features many builder upgrades and designer touches throughout! Additional features include covered porch entry, living room with gas fireplace, Carpet in the bedrooms and beautiful flooring on the second level, kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and pantry, master bedroom with huge closet, laundry room with washer/dryer hookups.

On the first level is direct access from the 2-car garage, washer/dryer hookups and the 1st bedroom with a large closet and full bathroom.
The second level is the main living area including dark wood flooring, gas fireplace, dining room, and gorgeous kitchen! This level also includes a half bath and direct access to the balcony.
On the third level is where the last 2 bedrooms are located. The master has a large closet and a full bathroom that features dazzling lighting and a shower/tub. The second bedroom has its own bathroom as well and very spacious!

Mosaic at Lomas Verdes features a recreation center, pool, spa, BBQ, playground, basketball court, and fitness center. Five parks totaling 14 acres along with numerous trails and pathways, tree-lined promenade streets and wide greenbelts. The parks will be linked by a series of pathways and streets that provide the perfect setting for hiking, biking, and jogging.

Do not wait to call this home yours! Schedule a showing today

(RLNE5425128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 Peach Court #6 have any available units?
1824 Peach Court #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1824 Peach Court #6 have?
Some of 1824 Peach Court #6's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1824 Peach Court #6 currently offering any rent specials?
1824 Peach Court #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 Peach Court #6 pet-friendly?
No, 1824 Peach Court #6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1824 Peach Court #6 offer parking?
Yes, 1824 Peach Court #6 offers parking.
Does 1824 Peach Court #6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1824 Peach Court #6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 Peach Court #6 have a pool?
Yes, 1824 Peach Court #6 has a pool.
Does 1824 Peach Court #6 have accessible units?
No, 1824 Peach Court #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 Peach Court #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1824 Peach Court #6 does not have units with dishwashers.

