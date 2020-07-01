1824 Peach Court #6

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Lovely 3 story ~ 3 bedroom townhome with garage! - This 3-story townhouse located in the Mosaic Tapestry Community in Chula Vista features many builder upgrades and designer touches throughout! Additional features include covered porch entry, living room with gas fireplace, Carpet in the bedrooms and beautiful flooring on the second level, kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and pantry, master bedroom with huge closet, laundry room with washer/dryer hookups.



On the first level is direct access from the 2-car garage, washer/dryer hookups and the 1st bedroom with a large closet and full bathroom.

The second level is the main living area including dark wood flooring, gas fireplace, dining room, and gorgeous kitchen! This level also includes a half bath and direct access to the balcony.

On the third level is where the last 2 bedrooms are located. The master has a large closet and a full bathroom that features dazzling lighting and a shower/tub. The second bedroom has its own bathroom as well and very spacious!



Mosaic at Lomas Verdes features a recreation center, pool, spa, BBQ, playground, basketball court, and fitness center. Five parks totaling 14 acres along with numerous trails and pathways, tree-lined promenade streets and wide greenbelts. The parks will be linked by a series of pathways and streets that provide the perfect setting for hiking, biking, and jogging.



