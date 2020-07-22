1816 Scarlet Place

Amenities

granite counters stainless steel pool clubhouse carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool

MUST SEE! Welcome to Tapestry, a premier community located within Otay Ranch. This stunning 3bd+Loft, 3 bath just under 2100 sq ft home has every amenity you desire and then some. Custom touches like, hardwood & tile flooring, plantation shutters throughout, designer stain master carpet, granite counters and stainless steel appliances, this gorgeous home has it all. Other touches include BRAND NEW SOLAR and a tankless water heater. This home sits within walking distance from the excellent Wolf Canyon elementary, expansive parks, and is steps from the community pool and clubhouse! VISIT WWW.FARNAM-MANAGEMENT.COM OR CALL SCOTT FOR MORE INFO 951-265-8043