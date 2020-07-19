1809 Via Capri

Amenities

Townhome in the highly sought after community of Capri in Otay Ranch. This unit features an open concept floor plan with living room, fireplace and dining room in the middle, open kitchen with SS gas stove and dishwasher, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, large 2 car attached garage and central AC. Lots of natural light, fresh designer paint and laminate floors throughout. Relax on your own private balcony or the community pool. Just minutes away from award winning schools, parks, shops and fine dining.