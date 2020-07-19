All apartments in Chula Vista
1809 Via Capri
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1809 Via Capri

1809 via Capri · No Longer Available
Location

1809 via Capri, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pool
garage
Townhome in the highly sought after community of Capri in Otay Ranch. This unit features an open concept floor plan with living room, fireplace and dining room in the middle, open kitchen with SS gas stove and dishwasher, 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, large 2 car attached garage and central AC. Lots of natural light, fresh designer paint and laminate floors throughout. Relax on your own private balcony or the community pool. Just minutes away from award winning schools, parks, shops and fine dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 Via Capri have any available units?
1809 Via Capri doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1809 Via Capri have?
Some of 1809 Via Capri's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 Via Capri currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Via Capri is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Via Capri pet-friendly?
No, 1809 Via Capri is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1809 Via Capri offer parking?
Yes, 1809 Via Capri offers parking.
Does 1809 Via Capri have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1809 Via Capri does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Via Capri have a pool?
Yes, 1809 Via Capri has a pool.
Does 1809 Via Capri have accessible units?
No, 1809 Via Capri does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 Via Capri have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1809 Via Capri has units with dishwashers.
