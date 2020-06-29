1782 Reichert Way

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home! - This beautiful home has been nicely upgraded and ready for quick move in! Home features 18" tile flooring downstairs, crown molding, neutral paint, granite counters, stainless steel appliances (oven/range, dishwasher, microwave), CENTRAL AC, all bedrooms upstairs, window coverings, ceiling fans, walk-in master closet, 2-car attached garage, private patio area and much more! This home is located walking distance to Olympian High School and Wolf Canyon Elementary School as well as several parks and community pool! For pokemon GO! players, the Wolf Canyon PokeStop is accessible inside the house



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5670238)