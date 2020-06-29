All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:26 AM

1782 Reichert Way

1782 Reichert Way · No Longer Available
Location

1782 Reichert Way, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home! - This beautiful home has been nicely upgraded and ready for quick move in! Home features 18" tile flooring downstairs, crown molding, neutral paint, granite counters, stainless steel appliances (oven/range, dishwasher, microwave), CENTRAL AC, all bedrooms upstairs, window coverings, ceiling fans, walk-in master closet, 2-car attached garage, private patio area and much more! This home is located walking distance to Olympian High School and Wolf Canyon Elementary School as well as several parks and community pool! For pokemon GO! players, the Wolf Canyon PokeStop is accessible inside the house

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5670238)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1782 Reichert Way have any available units?
1782 Reichert Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1782 Reichert Way have?
Some of 1782 Reichert Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1782 Reichert Way currently offering any rent specials?
1782 Reichert Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1782 Reichert Way pet-friendly?
No, 1782 Reichert Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1782 Reichert Way offer parking?
Yes, 1782 Reichert Way offers parking.
Does 1782 Reichert Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1782 Reichert Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1782 Reichert Way have a pool?
Yes, 1782 Reichert Way has a pool.
Does 1782 Reichert Way have accessible units?
No, 1782 Reichert Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1782 Reichert Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1782 Reichert Way has units with dishwashers.

