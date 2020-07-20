1761 Picket Fence Drive

Amenities

Spacious Eastlake move-in ready in the highly desirable community of Winding Walk. Gorgeous large kitchen with granite countertops and lots of cabinets. Bedroom and full bath downstairs. Large master bedroom with a retreat & great mountain views. Has solar panels with lower monthly electric bills. Central A/C. Beautiful tile throughout. New carpet. Low maintenance yard, Jacuzzi. Great schools. Access to multiple pools and clubhouse. Close to many parks & walking trails. Come see this Beautiful Home!