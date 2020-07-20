All apartments in Chula Vista
1761 Picket Fence Drive

1761 Picket Fence Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1761 Picket Fence Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Otay Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Spacious Eastlake move-in ready in the highly desirable community of Winding Walk. Gorgeous large kitchen with granite countertops and lots of cabinets. Bedroom and full bath downstairs. Large master bedroom with a retreat & great mountain views. Has solar panels with lower monthly electric bills. Central A/C. Beautiful tile throughout. New carpet. Low maintenance yard, Jacuzzi. Great schools. Access to multiple pools and clubhouse. Close to many parks & walking trails. Come see this Beautiful Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1761 Picket Fence Drive have any available units?
1761 Picket Fence Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1761 Picket Fence Drive have?
Some of 1761 Picket Fence Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1761 Picket Fence Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1761 Picket Fence Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1761 Picket Fence Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1761 Picket Fence Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1761 Picket Fence Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1761 Picket Fence Drive offers parking.
Does 1761 Picket Fence Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1761 Picket Fence Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1761 Picket Fence Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1761 Picket Fence Drive has a pool.
Does 1761 Picket Fence Drive have accessible units?
No, 1761 Picket Fence Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1761 Picket Fence Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1761 Picket Fence Drive has units with dishwashers.
