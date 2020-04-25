All apartments in Chula Vista
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1745 Via Capri St
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

1745 Via Capri St

1745 via Capri · No Longer Available
Location

1745 via Capri, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL 2BED/2BATH IN OTAY RANCH! - Available 9/15/19!!

Fantastic 2 bed/ 2 bath in Otay Ranch. Walking distance to great food and entertainment, as well several parks within walking distance. Unit comes with 2 assigned parking spaces, Extra street parking, great schools, and bus lines all very close!

Amenities:

-2 parking spots

-Washer/Dryer hookups

-AC

-community pool

Lease Terms:

- One year lease. Then converts to month-to-month.

- Property available to move-in 9/15/2019!

- Rent $2,350/mo

- Security deposit: $2,350

- Tenants to pay for all utilities: Gas, Electricity, water, and trash.

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

(RLNE5123639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1745 Via Capri St have any available units?
1745 Via Capri St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1745 Via Capri St have?
Some of 1745 Via Capri St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1745 Via Capri St currently offering any rent specials?
1745 Via Capri St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1745 Via Capri St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1745 Via Capri St is pet friendly.
Does 1745 Via Capri St offer parking?
Yes, 1745 Via Capri St offers parking.
Does 1745 Via Capri St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1745 Via Capri St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1745 Via Capri St have a pool?
Yes, 1745 Via Capri St has a pool.
Does 1745 Via Capri St have accessible units?
No, 1745 Via Capri St does not have accessible units.
Does 1745 Via Capri St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1745 Via Capri St does not have units with dishwashers.
