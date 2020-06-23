Amenities

1722 Cripple Creek Dr. Unit 2 Available 01/24/20 LIGHT AND BRIGHT, SPACIOUS LAYOUT, DUAL BATHROOM SINKS - Don't let this home slip through your fingers!! Large walk in closet, dual sinks in bathroom, lots of natural light, hardwood floors, central heating and air. Don't let this one get away come and see it today!



PROPERTY AMENITIES:



- Upgraded Appliances:

- Central A/C

- Lots of Natural Light

- Dual Sinks in Master Bath

- Walk-In Closet

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Hardwood Floors

- Attached Garage

- Recessed Lighting

- Washer Hook-Ups

- Central Heat

- High/ Vaulted Ceilings

- Granite Countertops

- Fireplace

- New Carpet

- Balcony

- Extra Closet Space Built in Garage

- Car Garage

- Driveway



COMMUNITY FEATURES:



- HOA Name is Vision Bank HOA

- Walk to Restaurant

- Walking Distance to Shops

- Fitness Room

- Business Center

- Club House

- Security Guard

- Swimming Pool



ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:

PARKING: 2 Car Garage, 2 Spaced in Driveway

HOA NAME: Vision Bank HOA

YEAR BUILT: 2010

MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: 10

FLOOD ZONE:



TERMS OF THE LEASE:



- One year lease

- Pets negotiable with additional pet deposit $500.00

- Tenant to pay water, trash, sewer, gas, electric

- Owner is responsible for HOA

- HOA is responsible for gardener

- Tenant must carry renter's insurance



* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.



**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.



***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.



**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.



***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.



