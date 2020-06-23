All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 1722 Cripple Creek Dr. Unit 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1722 Cripple Creek Dr. Unit 2
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:08 AM

1722 Cripple Creek Dr. Unit 2

1722 Cripple Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Otay Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1722 Cripple Creek Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Otay Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1722 Cripple Creek Dr. Unit 2 Available 01/24/20 LIGHT AND BRIGHT, SPACIOUS LAYOUT, DUAL BATHROOM SINKS - Don't let this home slip through your fingers!! Large walk in closet, dual sinks in bathroom, lots of natural light, hardwood floors, central heating and air. Don't let this one get away come and see it today!

PROPERTY AMENITIES:

- Upgraded Appliances:
- Central A/C
- Lots of Natural Light
- Dual Sinks in Master Bath
- Walk-In Closet
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- Hardwood Floors
- Attached Garage
- Recessed Lighting
- Washer Hook-Ups
- Central Heat
- High/ Vaulted Ceilings
- Granite Countertops
- Fireplace
- New Carpet
- Balcony
- Extra Closet Space Built in Garage
- Car Garage
- Driveway

COMMUNITY FEATURES:

- HOA Name is Vision Bank HOA
- Walk to Restaurant
- Walking Distance to Shops
- Fitness Room
- Business Center
- Club House
- Security Guard
- Swimming Pool

ADDITIONAL LEASE TERMS:
PARKING: 2 Car Garage, 2 Spaced in Driveway
HOA NAME: Vision Bank HOA
YEAR BUILT: 2010
MAILBOX LOCATION AND NUMBER: 10
FLOOD ZONE:

TERMS OF THE LEASE:

- One year lease
- Pets negotiable with additional pet deposit $500.00
- Tenant to pay water, trash, sewer, gas, electric
- Owner is responsible for HOA
- HOA is responsible for gardener
- Tenant must carry renter's insurance

* Security deposit and first month's move-in funds to be in the form of a cashier's check or money order unless paying via the Tenant Portal.

**Terms and rates are subject to change without notice and without any reason.

***We do business in accordance with the federal fair housing law.

**** We process the first full application before moving onto the next. This means all individuals over the age of 18 must have paid their application fee, filled out the application in full, viewed the unit or adhere to site-unseen guidelines, as well as submitted all needed additional paperwork. We will run a thorough background check on each applicant, including your credit, eviction & criminal history. We also verify your rental and employment history. If you are second in line, we will let you know, and refund the screening fee if your application is not processed.

***** This ad is to be deemed reliable; however, not guaranteed. Resident is to verify all amenities, appliances, terms of the lease, etc.

****** To submit an application, go to www.BPMSD.com and press Available Rentals. Apply accordingly.

******* Beyond Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

******** ARE YOU A PROPERTY OWNER? We would love to give you a FREE RENTAL ANALYSIS. We are here to help! Feel free to call us directly at (858) 222-4663 to learn more about our services.

WE LOOK FORWARD TO WORKING WITH YOU!!!

Beyond Property Management, Inc.

(858) 222-HOME (4663)

CalIfornia B.R.E. #01854799

(RLNE4520400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 Cripple Creek Dr. Unit 2 have any available units?
1722 Cripple Creek Dr. Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1722 Cripple Creek Dr. Unit 2 have?
Some of 1722 Cripple Creek Dr. Unit 2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 Cripple Creek Dr. Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1722 Cripple Creek Dr. Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 Cripple Creek Dr. Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1722 Cripple Creek Dr. Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 1722 Cripple Creek Dr. Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1722 Cripple Creek Dr. Unit 2 does offer parking.
Does 1722 Cripple Creek Dr. Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1722 Cripple Creek Dr. Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 Cripple Creek Dr. Unit 2 have a pool?
Yes, 1722 Cripple Creek Dr. Unit 2 has a pool.
Does 1722 Cripple Creek Dr. Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 1722 Cripple Creek Dr. Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 Cripple Creek Dr. Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1722 Cripple Creek Dr. Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunbow Villas
750 Paso de Luz
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Villa Marina
652 Moss St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Missions at Sunbow
825 E Palomar St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Tavera
1465 Santa Victoria Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Terra Nova Villas
440 E H St
Chula Vista, CA 91910

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College