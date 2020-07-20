All apartments in Chula Vista
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
169 Theresa Way
Last updated June 18 2019 at 11:29 AM

169 Theresa Way

169 Theresa Way · No Longer Available
Location

169 Theresa Way, Chula Vista, CA 91911
Castle Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Home in Chula Vista - A 1245 SF single-family home in a beautiful mid-century setting of Chula Vista, CA. A single-story, three-bedroom, two-bath, recently renovated home with large back yard, all ready for immediate occupancy. The home is fully and newly painted throughout, with new vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire property, new window coverings, and finished off with new bathroom cabinetry and fixtures. The property also has central air conditioning and heating. You enter through a solid wooden door and immediately step into a hallway serving a large living room and dining room, all with new vinyl plank flooring. Adjacent to the cozy kitchen are large double-pained vinyl-windows with access to natural light and sliding glass doors to back yard area. The kitchen is appointed with an electric range top with hood, a microwave/oven combination, refrigerator, and double sink. The kitchen accesses the 2-car garage where washer/dryer hookups and water heater are located. The master bedroom has its own bath a ceiling fan and large closet. The two other bedrooms have ceiling fans as well. The backyard deck and lawn area is suited for entertaining. The nearby schools are Kellogg Elementary, Hilltop Middle and Hilltop High Schools. In addition, there are available a Charter School and Christian Academy. Chula Vista has a multitude of available shopping centers and specialty shops.

Tenant pays for gas, electricity, sewer, water, trash, and cable/phone.

1 year lease minimum

For more info, call or text Ryan at (858) 357-5135
Ryan@chasepacific.com

All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.

The owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.
CA BRE #00576911

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.

(RLNE4952078)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169 Theresa Way have any available units?
169 Theresa Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 169 Theresa Way have?
Some of 169 Theresa Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 169 Theresa Way currently offering any rent specials?
169 Theresa Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 Theresa Way pet-friendly?
No, 169 Theresa Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 169 Theresa Way offer parking?
Yes, 169 Theresa Way offers parking.
Does 169 Theresa Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 169 Theresa Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 Theresa Way have a pool?
No, 169 Theresa Way does not have a pool.
Does 169 Theresa Way have accessible units?
No, 169 Theresa Way does not have accessible units.
Does 169 Theresa Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 169 Theresa Way does not have units with dishwashers.
