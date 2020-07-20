169 Theresa Way

Amenities

Beautiful Home in Chula Vista - A 1245 SF single-family home in a beautiful mid-century setting of Chula Vista, CA. A single-story, three-bedroom, two-bath, recently renovated home with large back yard, all ready for immediate occupancy. The home is fully and newly painted throughout, with new vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire property, new window coverings, and finished off with new bathroom cabinetry and fixtures. The property also has central air conditioning and heating. You enter through a solid wooden door and immediately step into a hallway serving a large living room and dining room, all with new vinyl plank flooring. Adjacent to the cozy kitchen are large double-pained vinyl-windows with access to natural light and sliding glass doors to back yard area. The kitchen is appointed with an electric range top with hood, a microwave/oven combination, refrigerator, and double sink. The kitchen accesses the 2-car garage where washer/dryer hookups and water heater are located. The master bedroom has its own bath a ceiling fan and large closet. The two other bedrooms have ceiling fans as well. The backyard deck and lawn area is suited for entertaining. The nearby schools are Kellogg Elementary, Hilltop Middle and Hilltop High Schools. In addition, there are available a Charter School and Christian Academy. Chula Vista has a multitude of available shopping centers and specialty shops.



Tenant pays for gas, electricity, sewer, water, trash, and cable/phone.



1 year lease minimum



For more info, call or text Ryan at (858) 357-5135

Ryan@chasepacific.com



All applicants over 18 years of age to complete tenant application plus $35 per person processing fee.



The owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.



