All apartments in Chula Vista
Find more places like 1644 Sourwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chula Vista, CA
/
1644 Sourwood
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:47 AM

1644 Sourwood

1644 Sourwood Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chula Vista
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1644 Sourwood Place, Chula Vista, CA 91915
Eastlake Vistas

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Upgraded condo within walking distance to Olympic Training Center and Otay Lakes. Remodeled kitchen with state of the art appliances, granite counters, wet bar, tiled flooring on the 2nd floor, office/den which can be used as a 3rd bedroom on the first floor, high ceilings, 2 car attached garage, central AC, balcony off of living room, neutral paint and carpeting. 2 master suites, walk in closet, indoor laundry. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included Access to Eastlake Woods Clubhouse, community pools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1644 Sourwood have any available units?
1644 Sourwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1644 Sourwood have?
Some of 1644 Sourwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1644 Sourwood currently offering any rent specials?
1644 Sourwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1644 Sourwood pet-friendly?
No, 1644 Sourwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chula Vista.
Does 1644 Sourwood offer parking?
Yes, 1644 Sourwood offers parking.
Does 1644 Sourwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1644 Sourwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1644 Sourwood have a pool?
Yes, 1644 Sourwood has a pool.
Does 1644 Sourwood have accessible units?
No, 1644 Sourwood does not have accessible units.
Does 1644 Sourwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1644 Sourwood has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Teresina
1250 Santa Cora Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Villa Marina
652 Moss St
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Alexan Rivue
1902 Millenia Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91915
The Residences at Escaya
1925 Avenida Escaya
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Sund Apartments
1145 4th Ave
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Terra Vista
1441 Santa Lucia Rd
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Salerno
1630 Paseo Monti
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Rosina Vista
1551 Summerland St
Chula Vista, CA 91913

Similar Pages

Chula Vista 1 BedroomsChula Vista 2 Bedrooms
Chula Vista Apartments with ParkingChula Vista Dog Friendly Apartments
Chula Vista Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CA
Vista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Otay RanchOtay Ranch VillageCentral Chula Vista
HarborsideNorth Chula VistaCastle Park
SunbowlRancho Del Rey

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
Palomar CollegeSan Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College