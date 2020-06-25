1644 Sourwood

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Upgraded condo within walking distance to Olympic Training Center and Otay Lakes. Remodeled kitchen with state of the art appliances, granite counters, wet bar, tiled flooring on the 2nd floor, office/den which can be used as a 3rd bedroom on the first floor, high ceilings, 2 car attached garage, central AC, balcony off of living room, neutral paint and carpeting. 2 master suites, walk in closet, indoor laundry. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included Access to Eastlake Woods Clubhouse, community pools