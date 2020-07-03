All apartments in Chula Vista
Last updated May 26 2020 at 3:36 PM

1593 Franceschi Drive

1593 Franceschi Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1593 Franceschi Drive, Chula Vista, CA 91913
Otay Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Beautiful turn-key, fully furnished home in desirable Otay Ranch. Tastefully decorated this modern style home includes 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & bonus area designated as office. All bedrooms are located upstairs. The large master bedroom includes and extra large walk-in closet.The downstairs is an open floor concept with unique white wood floor. The bright kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances and kitchen island with sitting area. Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs. The family room includes a wall mounted TV. There's direct access to back patio which includes a dog run. Bring your clothes and move right in! Otay Ranch Community Features a gym, swimming pools, jacuzzi tubs and club house for private parties. Located near shopping, restaurants and within walking distance to schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1593 Franceschi Drive have any available units?
1593 Franceschi Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chula Vista, CA.
How much is rent in Chula Vista, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chula Vista Rent Report.
What amenities does 1593 Franceschi Drive have?
Some of 1593 Franceschi Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1593 Franceschi Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1593 Franceschi Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1593 Franceschi Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1593 Franceschi Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1593 Franceschi Drive offer parking?
No, 1593 Franceschi Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1593 Franceschi Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1593 Franceschi Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1593 Franceschi Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1593 Franceschi Drive has a pool.
Does 1593 Franceschi Drive have accessible units?
No, 1593 Franceschi Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1593 Franceschi Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1593 Franceschi Drive has units with dishwashers.

