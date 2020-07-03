1593 Franceschi Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry pool

Beautiful turn-key, fully furnished home in desirable Otay Ranch. Tastefully decorated this modern style home includes 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & bonus area designated as office. All bedrooms are located upstairs. The large master bedroom includes and extra large walk-in closet.The downstairs is an open floor concept with unique white wood floor. The bright kitchen includes all stainless steel appliances and kitchen island with sitting area. Laundry room is conveniently located upstairs. The family room includes a wall mounted TV. There's direct access to back patio which includes a dog run. Bring your clothes and move right in! Otay Ranch Community Features a gym, swimming pools, jacuzzi tubs and club house for private parties. Located near shopping, restaurants and within walking distance to schools.